2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Scotch Porter Beard Balm 3X BY Alvin Blanco

When it comes to grooming products, the debates over what’s best rivals the Kobe vs. MJ battles at your local barbershops. However, Scotch Porter’s Beard Balm was one product that overwhelmingly received full-throated support. Founded by Calvin Quallis, Scotch Porter touts that it’s the “clean glooming solution of choice” for men, and he is abiding by that goal.

Scotch Porter’s Beard Balm smells great, goes on smooth and keeps your beard looking luxurious. The shea butters & botanicals keeps your beard smooth and moisturized, because like skin, an ashy beard is a no-go.