The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The ‘Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

Posted 21 hours ago

Source: GETTY/WENN / Getty/WENN

Thanks to coronavirus, let’s just call 2020 the year of canceled!

From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala.

As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.

Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the “responsible decision.”
“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote.
With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don’t know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here’s what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can’t take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee, here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over.

Enjoy!

1. Rihanna

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA Source:Getty

2. Zendaya

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Lupita Nyong’o

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty

4. Beyonce

"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala Source:Getty

5. Rihanna

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Lizzo

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Ciara

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty

9. Janelle Mone

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

10. SZA

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

11. Janelle Monae

'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Kiersey Clemons

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

13. Nicki Minaj

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

14. Jeremy Scott and Cardi B

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

15. Halle Berry

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Zendaya

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Zoe Kravitz

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Solange

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings Source:Getty

19. Serena Williams

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Thandie Newton

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. Janelle Monae

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Solange Knowles

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

23. Beyonce

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Ciara

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Zoe Saldana

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Aja Naomi King

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

27. Rihanna

Rihanna Met Gala Source:Getty

28. Andre Leon Talley

Andre Leon Talley Source:Getty

29. Billy Porter

met gala 2019 NY Source:WENN

30. Billy Porter

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

31. Janet Mock

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

32. Lupita Nyong’o

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

33. MJ Rodriguez

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

34. MJ Rodriguez

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

35. Ava DuVernay

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

36. Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Inside Source:Getty

37. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" Source:Getty

38. Cardi B

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. Cardi B

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

40. Laverne Cox

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Source:Getty
