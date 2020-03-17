The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The ‘Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

Thanks to coronavirus, let’s just call 2020 the year of canceled!
From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala.
As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.
“In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a spokesperson from the MET told Vogue.
Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the “responsible decision.”
“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote.
With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don’t know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here’s what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can’t take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee, here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over.
Enjoy!
1. RihannaSource:Getty
2. ZendayaSource:Getty
3. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
4. BeyonceSource:Getty
5. RihannaSource:Getty
6. LizzoSource:Getty
7. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
8. CiaraSource:Getty
9. Janelle MoneSource:Getty
10. SZASource:Getty
11. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
12. Kiersey ClemonsSource:Getty
13. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
14. Jeremy Scott and Cardi BSource:Getty
15. Halle BerrySource:Getty
16. ZendayaSource:Getty
17. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty
18. SolangeSource:Getty
19. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
20. Thandie NewtonSource:Getty
21. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
22. Solange KnowlesSource:Getty
23. BeyonceSource:Getty
24. CiaraSource:Getty
25. Zoe SaldanaSource:Getty
26. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty
27. RihannaSource:Getty
28. Andre Leon TalleySource:Getty
29. Billy PorterSource:WENN
30. Billy PorterSource:Getty
31. Janet MockSource:Getty
32. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
33. MJ RodriguezSource:Getty
34. MJ RodriguezSource:Getty
35. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
36. Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Sabrina Dhowre and Idris ElbaSource:Getty
37. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
38. Cardi BSource:Getty
39. Cardi BSource:Getty
40. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
