Met Gala Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The long red carpet outside the MET will be empty this May. 

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty

Fashion’s biggest night has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the gala will be postponed indefinitely, Vogue.com reports. The announcement comes days after the Met museum closed its physical doors to support the CDC’s order for social distancing and stop the virus from spreading.

“In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a spokesperson from the MET told Vogue. The staff of the Met were reportedly informed of the closures via e-mail

The Met isn’t the only institution to cancel plans amid preventative orders from the president. The NBA cancelled all games. Disneyland turned off their lights. NYC schools have been closed.

USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - ��China: Through The Looking Glass�� - Red Carpet Arrivals In New York

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Essence Festival remains the only notable event yet to announce a cancellation. The annual event is a financial pillar for New Orleans and Essence Magazine.

