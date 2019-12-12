CLOSE
thirst traps , Watchmen HBO , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying.

Posted 11 hours ago

Celebrities Visit Build - December 19, 2018

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is having a breakout year.

From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is getting all the shine in 2019.

And he deserves it, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art…and he works hard for it.

Yahya recently shared with Men’s Health how he gets in shape, stressing that the ‘Dr. Manhattan’ Workout gets his body all the way together to play Cal, Regina King’s sexy hubby on the hit HBO show.

We likey!

So to celebrate this fine specimen of a man, here are 30 times Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got us wishing we were trapped in between his thighs!

Enjoy!

1.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 10, 2019 Source:Getty

2.

Going Going... Back Back!! ✈️

3.

Premiere Of HBO's "Watchmen" - Arrivals Source:Getty

4.

Season 2 premiere of 'Daredevil' - Arrivals Source:WENN

5.

New York Premiere of 'Luke Cage' Source:WENN

6.

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" Source:WENN

7.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:WENN

8.

AOL Build Presents Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Discussing His Role In 'The Get Down' Source:Getty

9. New York Premiere of ‘Luke Cage’

New York Premiere of 'Luke Cage' Source:WENN

10.

2019 Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden - Arrivals Source:Getty

11.

Celebrities Visit Build - October 2, 2019 Source:Getty

12.

RBC Hosted "Sweetness in the Belly" Cocktail Party At RBC House Toronto Film Festival 2019 Source:Getty

13.

2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- Arrivals Source:Getty

14.

"Us" New York Premiere Source:Getty

15.

Universal "US" First Screening - Atlanta Source:Getty

16.

GQ 2019 NFL Honors After Party Source:Getty

17.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Visits The IMDb Show Source:Getty

18.

Calvin Luo - Front Row - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

19.

Celebrities Visit Build - December 19, 2018 Source:Getty

20.

"Aquaman" Stars Take Over Canada At Exclusive Blue Carpet Fan Screening Source:Getty

21.

Entertainment Weekly Hosts Its Annual Comic-Con Party At FLOAT At The Hard Rock Hotel In San Diego In Celebration Of Comic-Con 2018 - Arrivals Source:Getty

22.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen at The Australian Premiere of Baywatch... Source:Getty

23.

24.

Bae Dreamin...

25.

🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

26.

27.

28.

🚦

29.

@mensjournal Sept Issue ☕️

30.

