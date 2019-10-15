CLOSE
2019 Golden Globes Awards , If Beale Street Could Talk , Regina King
Slay Sis, Slay! 21 Times Regina King Gave Us Life

Posted 15 hours ago

Premiere Of HBO's "Watchmen" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

It’s no secret that Regina King is a force.

The director, actress, and Oscar, Golden Globe and three-time Emmy winner is a force of beauty, a force of strength and a force to be reckoned with.

Here are 20 times the “Watchmen” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” star took our breath away and gave us our entire life.

1.

Premiere Of HBO's "Watchmen" - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

2019 HBO Post Emmy Party Source:WENN

3.

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

4.

ABC's Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

5.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#tiff2018 #IfBealeStreetCouldTalk

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

10.

The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women In Television Source:Getty

11.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @thewrap @jill.greenberg

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

12.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

13.

14.

Vulture Awards Season Party Source:Getty

15.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

16.

Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour Source:Getty

17.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 03, 2016 Source:Getty

18.

19.

'American Crime' Premiere Event Source:Getty

20.

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

21.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
