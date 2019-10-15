Hail To The King! Regina King Slays Her Marie Claire Cover

Regina King continues to dominate 2019!
With an Oscar on her mantle and her upcoming HBO show Watchmen, the 48-year-old actress is also on the November cover of Marie Claire looking like an utter dream in Gabriela Hearst dress and a pair of Bulgari earrings and bracelet for the cover.
When talking about Watchmen, Regina couldn’t be more excited:
“Sister waited until she was almost 50 to be a superhero,” she told the magazine. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, you know, be a woman physically kicking ass.”
When asked about ambition, she “What is the best way I can summarize it? Beyoncé comes to mind, just because she’s a perfect example of dreaming out loud without living too loud,” Regina explained.
On learning to let go and move on:
“What’s next, you know? I’m very good at choosing what needs to stay with me and what things need to be let go of. Sometimes we can get so caught up in the moment and we don’t ever leave that moment, and that’s how some people get stuck. I don’t know if you ever heard me say, ‘Comfort zones are where dreams go to die.’”
On her Golden Globes vow to produce projects to be 50 percent women and feeling the pressure of that from journalists:
“Have you seen an announcement of me producing something yet? That speech was six months ago. Goddamn,” adding “I’m held to account. Not having as many of the opportunities or resources as a white man or a white woman in the industry, but now that I’m the one that’s decided to say that I’m going to use what I’ve been given to do more, it needs to have been done yesterday?”
An entire word.
Read Regin King’s interview in its entirety here.
