Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

What, would I do without my cell phone?
I practically sleep with it nestled beside me. I was today years old when I discovered a Black woman’s research led to Caller ID technology. Black women might make up a small percentage of the white male-dominated tech industry, but their contributions are mighty. We chose the cusp of Women’s History Month and Black Women’s History Month to drop our Tech Titans cover dedicated to celebrating Black women making strides in the tech industry. From change agents making a change on the community level to hall-of-fame names like Bozoma Saint John and Kimberly Bryant who changed the tech landscape for Black women on a global scale, we shed light on these visionaries and give them their flowers.
I walked into our Tech Titans shoot ready for whatever. After weeks of coordinating schedules, booking travel, and logistics for our techy hub (click here, to check it out), actually seeing the Avengers assemble felt like that moment in End Game. With our Black women-owned production company, Oracle Media (‘Oh, we talkin’ teams’) led by JB Tha Gawd, we managed to get Bozoma Saint John, Kimberly Bryant, Michelle James, Kelsey Davis, Rachel Spivey, Angel Rich, Carrie Bernans and Mattie Reynolds in the same place at the same time. Have you ever tried to schedule a girl’s trip with eight women? Listen.
Each woman was unique in her own way. Kelsey Davis’ swag is off the charts. Davis, the founder of CLLCTVE made Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021 and continues to make her presence in the tech space felt, just like on set. Director at Meta, Michelle James’, regalness was undeniable. Bozoma Saint John had space-shifting energy. Kimberly Bryant was commanding while reserved. Mattie Reynolds was gorgeous as she admired the racks of jewel-toned statement pieces. Angel Rich and Rachel Spivey vibed in their gowns while waiting to hit their marks. So much work went into this cover from the shoot to the Tech Titan hub. Celebrity stylist Tim B managed to find eight unique denim-on-denim looks. The hair and makeup artists who worked double time to transform our ladies, some of whom traveled that same day, into glamour queens. JD Barnes’ work speaks for itself. And to our titans, thank you for your time.
Happy Black Women’s History Month!
1. Angel Rich- Founder/CEO of Credit RichSource:for HelloBeautiful
“Anyone who has a dime in their pocket should also have the financial literacy to go along with it.”
4. Bozoma Saint John- Hall of Fame Marketing Executive, Author, EntrepreneurSource:for HelloBeautiful
“The air gets very thin at the top. So, the advice I give is to find your circle. Rely on them. Tell them the truth. And in that way, you’ll have a corner that you can go to and feel good in.”
7. Carrie Bernans- Actress, Stuntwoman, Filmmaker, Venture CapitalistSource:for HelloBeautiful
“Investing in the tech space was something very important to me in an industry mostly dominated by white men.”
10. Kelsey Davis- Founder/CEO of CLLCTVESource:for HelloBeautiful
“I truly do believe that Black founders, Black people can probably solve 99% of the world’s problems because of the level of connectivity that we have to them.”
13. HB x MN Women To Know Tech Titans March/April CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful
14. Kimberly Bryant – Founder and CEO Ascend Ventures and Black Innovation Lab/ Founder of Black Girls CODESource:for HelloBeautiful
“I wanted to try to test those waters and create a way for other women like me to also have an opportunity to participate as well.”
17. Mattie Reynolds – Lead Technical Talent Acquisition PartnerSource:for HelloBeautiful
“The personal challenges I’ve experienced as a black woman in the technology spaces start at the gate.”
20. Michelle James- Director of Culture & Community Marketing, Instagram and Facebook at MetaSource:for HelloBeautiful
I can kind of take all of the things that I’ve done in culture across these various industries and really make a big impact.”
23. Rachel Spivey- Director, Stay and Thrive Team at GoogleSource:for HelloBeautiful
“That is what makes me proud every day to wake up, to go to work, knowing that I’m serving my purpose and helping so many other people through their careers.”
