Bozoma Saint John

Hall of Fame inducted Marketing Executive, author, entrepreneur

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John’s remarkable rise in the tech world is an example of the extensive reach her influence has had throughout her exemplary career.

Bozoma shook the table when she became the first Black woman to oversee global marketing for Apple in 2014. But it wasn’t until the 46-year-old marketing powerhouse’s impressive and humanistic response to an Uber driver’s story that caught the attention of Arianna Huffington, a prominent board member of the mega rideshare company. That act of kindness catapulted her career to the next level when she became the first Black woman to be hired as the Chief Brand Officer at Uber in 2017.

In 2017, Billboard and Black Enterprise deemed the marketing whiz as one of the “Power 100” list and “Most Powerful Women in Business.”

She would go on to streaming giant Netflix after leaving her Chief Marketing Officer position at Endeavor. The marketing savant left Netflix in March 2022.

Dancing to the beat of her own drum, Bozoma said about her departure, “If you’re doing something you love, fantastic, keep doing that, but there are other things that I want to accomplish. You’ve got to know when the time is up and to keep it moving.”

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations. It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful,” she concluded.

The fashion-forward “Marketing Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and author of The Urgent Life recently sat with MADAMENOIRE to discuss her latest endeavor and what drives her.

Released in February, the memoir is Bozoma’s poignant reminder that the pandemic pushed the boundaries of the human spirit with respect to mental health, “loss and trauma.”

When asked why the book was important, the mother of one said, “I decided to write The Urgent Life now because there’s so much talk about mental health, especially around loss and trauma and the things we’re all going through so quietly and secretly behind closed doors.”

“And in the last three years of the global pandemic,” she continued. “We still find it taboo to talk about our trauma in public.”

Bozoma’s own grief served as the catalyst for her text. After the 2013 death of her beloved husband, Peter Saint John, to an aggressive form of cancer, the executive was determined to not suffer the devastating loss in silence.

Further expounding on the inspiration behind the thoughtful book, Bozoma had the foresight to see beyond the initial stages of loss and grief. She proactively opened up about the aftermath of losing a loved one- “the triggers… that could set them off,” and overcoming the pain.

“I think it’s important to not just bring the happy headlines into the work, but the sad truths that connect us as human beings.”

When asked about the biggest takeaway Bozoma wanted readers to take from her storytelling, she said, “In the end, my desire for The Urgent Life is that people realize there’s hope even after you’ve had trauma…even after you’ve suffered loss. And the loss doesn’t have to be of a physical person.”

As not to be interpreted as a sleepy memoir, the former Netflix executive expressed that the book was a “call to action.” Bozoma explained that the book and her life’s purpose is to be empowered to live her absolute best life- now and in the future.

Although the Ghanaian-American author doesn’t diminish her trailblazing progress in business, she is quick to remind Black women that even with her astounding accomplishments, she is much “prouder of what she’s overcome.” And that peace within is irreplaceable when trying to find that soft place to land.

“I don’t look to external ways to give myself peace and joy or love… It’s me. I talk about it in my book.”

The beauty of Bozoma’s life philosophy is that she still has goals, she isn’t consumed with setting “empty” goals for the sake of checking boxes.

The talented woman has committed to embracing happiness, living in the moment and not looking for the next thing to be fulfilled. Although Bozoma’s life has been filled with incredible highs, she did share that being at the top has been incredibly lonely as she didn’t have the community she longed for after she secured the top spots at her former employers.

“The air gets very thin at the top. So the advice I give is to find your circle,” she said. “Rely on them. Tell them the truth. And in that way, you’ll have a corner that you can go to and feel good in.”

Bozoma’s self-recognition and intentional regard for herself in an industry dominated by white men is certainly Hall of Fame worthy. And if this is the standard for Black women to live by professionally and privately- may every sister have her tenacity, charisma, ambition and candor.

