The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Posted 7 hours ago

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment.

This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet!

Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene.

We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

1. Janelle Monae

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Janelle Monae dazzled in a silver hooded ensemble by Ralph Lauren.

2. Janelle Monae

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

3. Janelle Monae

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Regina King

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Regina King sparkled on the red carpet in a blush pink Versace gown.

5. Regina King

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Regina King

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter

BILLY PORTER Source:Getty

Billy Porter slayed in a Giles Deacon Couture gown. He never disappoints!

8. Billy Porter

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. Tamron Hall

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tamron Hall was completely FLAWLESS in a black and white Theia Couture gown. Her beaded neckline was perfection.

10. Tamron Hall

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Ryan Michelle Bathe

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe gave Princess Tiana vibes in a strapless green and bronze printed gown.

12. Ryan Michelle Bathe

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

13. Ryan Michelle Bathe

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Blac Chyna

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Blac Chyna gave us glam looks in a Dona Matoshi gown with a high thigh slit.

15. Blac Chyna

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. Zazie Beetz

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Zazie Beetz looked edgy in a custom Thom Browne bustier and matching skirt.

17. Zazie Beetz

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Zazie Beetz

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

19. Robin Roberts

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

Robin Roberts looked stunning in a green, sparkly, single-shoulder gown.

20. Robin Roberts

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

21. Robin Roberts

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

22. Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre Arnold

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

23. Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Spike Lee posed with his lovely wife in a Lakers inspired suit that paid homage to Kobe Bryant.

24. Spike Lee

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Spike Lee

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Maya Rudolph

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

Maya Rudolph went for a more casual look in a sequins Valentino SS20 RTW dress.

27. Maya Rudolph

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

28. Cynthia Erivo

Oscars 2020 Arrivals Source:WENN

29. Cynthia Erivo

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

30. Cynthia Erivo

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
