16 Most Stylish Celebrity WAGS [Gallery]

Black women have always been at the center of culture, fashion, and influence, but today’s wave of celebrity WAGS (wives and girlfriends of athletes) shows that their impact extends far beyond the red carpet. Whether they’re chart-topping artists, beloved actresses, powerhouse athletes, or beauty moguls, these women are redefining what it means to support a partner while still shining in their own spotlight. Check out a gallery of the most stylish celebrity WAGS inside.

Their relationships may unfold courtside, but their personal style, confidence, and success ensure that all eyes stay on them just as much as the all-stars they date.

In the early 2000s, Black celebrity women partnering with athletes wasn’t unusual. Many icons like Gabrielle Union, Tamia, Vanessa Williams, and Ciara are a few that come to mind. The landscape has since expanded in a major way. Today’s generation of celebrity WAGS includes Grammy award-winning artists, groundbreaking gymnasts, fashion trendsetters, and chart-dominating rappers who are showing up for their partners while continuing to lead in entertainment, sports, and business. They aren’t just photographed cheering from the sidelines, but they are building empires, owning their narratives, and elevating what it means to be both a lover and a leader.

Essence shared the current roster of Black celebrity WAGS, and it is more dynamic and stylish than ever. With women like Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, and Angel Reese stepping into their relationships with grace, glamour, and authenticity, these WAGS are redefining the role. The publication also spotlighted this growing class of star women who have found real love with top athletes across the NBA, NFL, Premier League, and more.

Their influence spans multiple industries, and their presence reminds us that Black women continue to set the bar for style, partnership, and success. Whether showing up at games in runway-ready looks or repping their partner’s jersey with pride, these women bring intention, fashion, and heart to every moment. They navigate love under the microscope with elegance and still maintain thriving careers of their own.

In the gallery ahead, we highlight some of the most stylish and buzz-worthy celebrity WAGS making a cultural impact today. From Megan Thee Stallion’s chic Dallas courtside fits to Simone Biles’ effortless NFL-wife glow, these women give us plenty of fashion, inspiration, and #BlackLove excellence.

Check out a gallery of the most stylish celebrity WAGS below:

1. GloRilla Source:Getty GloRilla has been cheering on Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. She recently popped out at the team’s season opener wearing his number in full support. 2. Jordyn Woods Source:Getty Jordyn Woods continues to stand by New York Knicks standout Karl-Anthony Towns. The two have been going strong for years and often share sweet moments celebrating his wins. 3. Cardi B Source:Getty Cardi B had her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. She’s been attending games and supporting him while balancing a new album rollout. 4. Ciara Source:Getty Ciara remains a beloved WAG, married to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. From game days to red carpets, they continue to show up for each other in style. 5. Kash Doll Source:Getty Kash Doll has been linked to NFL star Za’Darius Smith, who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his early retirement in the 2025–2026 season. 6. Simone Biles Source:Getty Simone Biles is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. She’s often seen cheering him on from the sidelines while he shows her equal love and support. 7. Draya Michele Source:Getty Draya Michele has been boo’d up with Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green since 2023. She’s a familiar courtside face and welcomed a daughter with him in 2024. 8. Ella Mai Source:Getty Ella Mai keeps her relationship private, but she shares a son with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. She was spotted celebrating his 2024 NBA championship win wearing his jersey number. 9. Coco Jones Source:Getty Coco Jones is now engaged to Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell. Their engagement made headlines, and she’s been a serene courtside presence ever since. 10. Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty Megan Thee Stallion is happily embracing her WAG era with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson. The couple went public in 2025, and she’s been a courtside regular ever since. 11. Angel Reese Source:Getty Angel Reese, a rising WNBA name on her own, has been rumored to be dating Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. She’s been spotted courtside in full Magic gear. 12. Saweetie Source:Getty Saweetie has been spending more time across the pond with Premier League baller Jadon Sancho, who now plays for Aston Villa. Their chemistry became public early in 2025. 13. Normani Source:Getty Normani is engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. They met through Ciara and Russell Wilson, and their love story continues to blossom. 14. Chanel Iman Source:Getty Chanel Iman is married to New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The pair wed in 2024 on a yacht surrounded by close family and friends. 15. Winnie Harlow Source:Getty Winnie Harlow is engaged to Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma. The longtime couple announced their engagement in early 2025. 16. A’ja Wilson Source:Getty A’ja Wilson, a WNBA superstar for the Las Vegas Aces, shares a powerful bond with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who is known for proudly championing her success.