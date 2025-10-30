Subscribe
5 Makeup Artists To Get Your Halloween Inspo From

Published on October 30, 2025

Venom fan screening - London

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Halloween is the one night of the year when your imagination (and makeup) can run wild. From hauntingly beautiful witches to chic goddesses and seductive nurses, the costume possibilities are endless. But no matter what you wear, your face is where the real transformation happens, baby. Whether it be mysterious, glamorous, or terrifyingly real, the right makeup can turn a simple costume into a full-blown character.

Over the years, Halloween makeup has become its own creative movement. Gone are the days of basic face paint or fake blood. Now, artists are turning their faces into living canvases, blending beauty with illusion, horror, and high fashion. Whether you want a glam goddess vibe or a complete special-effects masterpiece, the right makeup artist can spark your creativity and show you just how far brushes and pigments can go.

MUAs to Follow on Instagram

Social media has only fueled the evolution. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are now playgrounds for creativity, where artists share jaw-dropping transformations that leave you wondering how they pulled it off. These looks inspire millions to experiment, even those who don’t usually play in makeup find themselves picking up a brush during spooky season.

The best part about Halloween makeup is that there are no rules, and it doesn’t always have to mean scary. It can be soft and ethereal, bold and glamorous, or pure fantasy. It’s about expressing yourself in the most imaginative way possible and stepping into a version of yourself that exists only for one night.

So, this Halloween, before you zip up your costume, start with your face. It’s not just makeup, it’s your mask, your story, and your chance to turn your look all the way up. Whether you’re planning to go full creature mode or just want to add a little edge to your usual glam, these artists’ pages hold all the ideas. So, grab your brushes, pull up their feeds, and get ready to paint your way into a show-stopping Halloween moment.

1. Amber Renae

Who would have ever thought that a Beetlejuice lip would pop like this?! Pair this makeup look with a catsuit or witch ensemble, and the best-dressed Halloween award will be yours. 

2. Kelly Hernandez

Don’t want a full face of Halloween makeup? Try out this sexy spider eye makeup look to achieve the ultimate chic, spooky swag. 

3. Kamille Gregory

Kamille Gregory’s Halloween makeup artistry is for the girls who want the Halloween beat but make it a baddie slay. If you are planning on slaying Spooky Day this year with a hot look, this MUA is who you should take lessons from

4. Honey Babe

For the girls and guys who want to take it there for Halloween, Honey Babe is your master. This look captures the essence and spirit of Halloween, all while taking your costume to the next level.

5. Vela Beauty

This half-face illusion is terrifyingly talented! If you’re up for the challenge and want to dominate your Halloween party, this bloody beat is for you. 

halloween MUA
