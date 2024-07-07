Subscribe
Method Man Makes Us Swoon + More Moments From The 2024 Essence Festival That Everyone Is Talking About

Published on July 7, 2024

method man at 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Thousands of women descended upon NOLA for the 2024 Essence Festival for a weekend of festivities specially curated for us. From the star-studded concert lineup with names like Usher, Lil Wayne, Ciara to the panels, events, and activations, it is the ultimate Black girl experience. 

Stylists, celebs, musicians, actors, and influencers all in one place to celebrate Black culture, or as Essence states, “commemorate Black joy, vibrant music, and sharing in the rich culture of New Orleans.” New Orleans was on fire this weekend with the best of the best in the business, from the panels to the concerts to the fashions and everything in between.

2024 Essence Fest

Essence Festival always brings pop culture moments that make headlines. Amber Riley showed off her West Coast dance moves to Not Like Us, Lil Wayne and Birdman gave us an epic reunion, and Method Man oozed sex appeal.

Let’s face it: the ladies love Method Man, and he knows it! The rapper-turned-actor was the talk of the Internet when this video of the star showing off his washboard abs went viral. Method Man couldn’t help but to make the ladies swoon while walking to a panel during the annual festival.

Method Man wasn’t the only fine hunk of man at 2024 Essence Fest, Morris Chestnut had the aunties going wild when he pulled up at the convention center looking dapper in an olive suit.

Some more standout moments from 2024 Essence Fest are Janet Jackson, Victoria Monet, Mya and more.

With so much happening in one single weekend, it’s hard to pinpoint just one of our favorite moments from the annual festival. But there are definitely a few standout moments that we just can’t stop talking about! Here is our list of trending top moments from this year’s festival.

1. Usher Performs

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Caesar's Superdome Source:Getty

Usher took to the stage during Day 2 of the annual music fest and of course, killed it! The superstar R&B crooner performed an array of his hits while keeping the crowd on their feet all night long. Wherever there’s an Usher performance, count us in!

2. Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage in an empowering powder blue suit to give an empowering speech during the annual festival and we can’t stop talking about it! During her speech, the V.P. talked to festival goers about the importance of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election and encouraged everyone to exercise their right to vote this November. 

3. Celebrity Fashion

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Business Dinner Source:Getty

The celebrity fashion was on point this weekend with all of our faves serving major looks and style. Here’s Serena Williams attending the annual festival in a curve hugging black dress that showed off her toned body. 

4. Mya

Mya showed off her fancy footwork at the 2024 Essence Fest with this mini-performance. 

