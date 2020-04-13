Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities.

Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new TikTok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs!

Enter this Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson who have been having a lot of fun while on lockdown.

“We did that Toosie…. And I’m Pregnant 😜 @DangeRussWilson #ToosieSlide”

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 11, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

Or this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at…like why she do Kaavia like that?

“Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s,” Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:46pm PDT

Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it!

“Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020….Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day….#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine,” she wrote.

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Mar 18, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT

They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the “Social-Distance Diaries”:

2. Idris Elba Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020 Source:Twitter The actor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week gave us an update on him and his wife Sabrina. “Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe

6. Ciara & Baby Boy Future Me N My Baby Boy. 💙🤣#HitYoGrooveChallenge pic.twitter.com/4qAUaBFwBm — Ciara (@ciara) March 26, 2020 Source:Twitter “Me N My Baby Boy on the floor laughing#HitYoGrooveChallenge,’ Ciara wrote on Twitter on Thursday, sharing the video with her fans. We love it, you gotta try to enjoy life a little during the coronavirus crisis.

7. Draya View this post on Instagram Living out my very own BRAZZERS fantasy over here. @fashionnova #ad A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT Only Draya can be out there, making cleaning sexy and make money off it! In a Fashion Nova ad, sis is rocking the leopard print and accessorizing it with cleaning supplies!

8. Keke Palmer View this post on Instagram If “minding my business” was a location 💃🏽 A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on Mar 23, 2020 at 11:44am PDT Source:Instagram Sis out in the middle of the meadow dancing to old-school Beyonce is an ENTIRE mood. “If “minding my business” was a location 💃🏽,” the GMA co-host wrote on the ‘Gram. LOVE!

9. Rick Ross rick ross saying “the fungus is among us” as a way of saying coronavirus is for real is the greatest PSA I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes pic.twitter.com/15rmrTe8zK — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) March 24, 2020 Source:Instagram The best PSA you need to see on COVID-19. “The fungus is among us.”

10. Tisha Campbell #Mood: @djdnice had folks in their living rooms like...



Get it @TishaCampblMrtn! 🙌🏾#ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/QSMn4jAgpM — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) March 23, 2020 Source:Instagram Over the weekend, it looks like everyone was having a grand ol time at the Dj Nice’s #ClubQuarantine. Just look at former “Martin” star Tisha Campbell busting a move! LOL

11. Kerry Washington I don't have TikTok, but I wanted to play!!!! #savagechallenge @theestallion pic.twitter.com/1IVnn9kzex — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 21, 2020 While “The Little Fires Everywhere” star isn’t gonna physically show us her dance moves for the #SavageChallenge, she is however gonna let her body of work do the talking.

13. Mariah Carey View this post on Instagram Staying home & staying active with #demgloves! @jermainedupri A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT The “Always Be My Baby” icon is here to remind you to stay active during what can be a sedentary time. Here she is on the elliptical…with gloves, y’all! LOL “Staying home & staying active with #demgloves! @jermainedupri,” she wrote on Instagram.

15. Tracee Ellis Ross View this post on Instagram Your favorite auntie working on her hot girl quarantine #fbf A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT The “black-ish” star is also getting her workout on during the pandemic. “Your favorite auntie working on her hot girl quarantine #fbf,” the Golden Globe winner captioned for a video of her on the treadmill.

16. Idris Elba https://t.co/RQpmkcgtYU — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020 Source:Instagram Poor Idris! Earlier this week, the “Luther” star revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He says he is doing well and in this video sang a song to make his fans and others feel better.

20. Ciara, Russell and their babies View this post on Instagram 1st Family Tik Tok Post 🥰 @DangeRussWilson @Awilly03 Too much fun. #Family A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9:58am PDT Source:Instagram The pregnant mom and proud papa are using their time off to spend even more time being silly with their kids for their first Tik Tok video. Russ and Ciara are the best!

23. Aurora Perrineau View this post on Instagram So I spent 12 hrs doing braids ...because quarantine . A post shared by 𝙰𝚞𝚛𝚘𝚛𝚊 𝙿𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚊𝚞 (@auroraperrineau) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9:08am PDT Source:Instagram The “Prodigal Son” and “When They See Us” actress is not only spending her quarantine reading, writing, and sipping wine…Sis also braided her hair! “So I spent 12 hrs doing braids …because quarantine.” SKILLS!