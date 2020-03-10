Game Changer! Fenty Beauty Opens Up A “TikTok House” For Beauty Influencers

In case you didn’t know, TikTok is taking over the world!

The new social media fad that has celebrities and brands making accounts left and right. Entrepreneur, musician, actress, designer, and philanthropist Rihanna might as well add marketing genius to her title. With the success of the social networking site, her beauty brand decided to open a “TikTok House”, a mecca for fans and influencers to dibble and dabble in all things Fenty Beauty.

Located in Los Angeles, the house is designed to have the best lighting, beauty stations, and scenery for TikTok videos.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” she announced at the official unveiling. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

Rihanna debuts new TikTok house in Los Angeles: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.” pic.twitter.com/OYgnRVMRKC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2020

According to Allure, The guests of the house, some of your favorite beauty influencers including Makayla, Emmy Combs, and Savannah Palacio, have already begun creating content for the brand on their TikTok page.

We need a hub over here in New York City, sis.

While we’re hyped about this new development, there are some fans that want to know about that new album:

rihanna really made a tiktok house….MUSIC RIH PLEASE,, MUSIC?!?? pic.twitter.com/cNWLElDplw — aniya⁷ (@taesopal) March 10, 2020

rihanna made a tiktok account for fenty beauty she’s really doing everything but music pic.twitter.com/Zuyd6rQHlg — 🦋 (@robynsfenty_) March 7, 2020

rihanna watching us cry over not getting r9 and promoting her fenty beauty tiktok house pic.twitter.com/SY4X7UNsy9 — stream changes ₁₂₃₄⑤ (@etajbieber) March 9, 2020

Either way, Rihanna’s reign just won’t let up. She has proven herself to be innovative, and full of ideas that will elevate her brand to the next level. Until she gifts us with some music, folks in LA, enjoy a lil’ Fenty Beauty TikTok fun.

