Our Favorite ‘Cozy Opulent’ Looks From The ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere

This season belongs to Beyoncé!

On Saturday, November 25, the Queen Bey premiered her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and brought out the best of the best for the star studded night. Held at Los Angeles’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the Grammy winner hosted a night to remember equipped with a chrome-colored carpet to match the film’s (and concert’s) silver aesthetic.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Mrs. Knowles-Carter kept the evening’s details under wraps until the big premiere, sending her special guests invitations with only a few details for the night. The dress code? Cozy opulence. And the stars did not come to play! Each attendee followed Bey’s dress code instructions perfectly, with many opting for variations of sparkles, chrome, cut outs and other patterns to match the theme.

From Lori Harvey to Kelly Rowland to Winnie Harlow and everybody in between, each celebrity guest was dressed to impress for the fashionable evening. And of course, the woman of the hour completely reminded us why she’s queen when she showed up and owned the night in a Versace gown.

While we count down the days until the film’s worldwide premiere, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the evening!