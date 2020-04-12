CLOSE
Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too.

Posted 4 hours ago

President Obama Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll

Source: Pool / Getty

As many of us know, today is Easter, the glorious day that Jesus rose from the dead.

PRAISE!

Because this is a day that sadly because of the coronavirus crisis people will have to worship at home with their families, or even alone, we wanted to share some goodness, something that makes us at HelloBeautiful feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The Obamas.

But most specifically, them at Easter. During those 8 years, the first Black First Family made this glorious holy day such an amazing and day. From their annual Easter Egg roll to going to church to leading a prayer breakfast, there was always so much joy, great fashion (thanks Michelle) and a feeling of kindness and positivity. Something the family that currently occupies the White House just isn’t capable of giving.

So to celebrate them and to reminisce about when the world felt a little better and more kind, here are 30 of our favorite Easter pics of Barack, Michelle, Sasha, Malia and dem dogs, living their best life, spreading joy and reminding us what this holiday means.

Enjoy!

1. President Barack Obama and Family

President Barack Obama and Family Source:WENN

This is what a family picture should look like! Happy Easter!

Obama in White House Easter Egg RollObama in White House Easter Egg Roll

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

2. Are You Ready To Have Fun?

White House Easter Egg Rol Source:Getty

3. Obama Reading To The Children

White House Easter Egg Rol Source:Getty

He really did know how to make a book come to life. 

4. Hello First Fam!

US-OBAMA-EASTER EGG ROLL Source:Getty

5. Malia Is Too Cool For School

White House Easter Egg Roll Source:WENN

6. Come Through Queen

USA - Politics - Annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House Source:Getty

Michelle’s Easter fashion has always been fresh, crisp and colorful. 

7. Gimme A Hug!

White House Easter Egg Roll Source:WENN

There has never been a child that didn’t love this man!

8. Greeting The Crowd

White House Easter Egg Roll Source:WENN

9. The Obamas And Dem Dogs

White House Easter Egg Roll Source:WENN

10. C’mon!

2016 White House Easter Egg Roll Source:Getty

Michelle was always one to encourage young people to get up and move. 

11. Get it Lil Man!

2016 White House Easter Egg Roll Source:Getty

That egg roll is not a game. 

12. Obama and Shaq

US-POLITICS-EASTER-WHITE HOUSE Source:Getty

13. Hello Ma’am?

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-EASTER EGG ROLL Source:Getty

For his first Easter in 2009, look how dark his hair was! 

14. All Smiles!

President Barack Obama along with his wife Michelle and daug Source:Getty

15. The First Fam

US President Barack Obama walks alongsid Source:Getty

Now, this is what you call a throwback!

16. Malia, Just Chillin

USA - Politics - President and Mrs. Obama Host Annual Easter Egg Roll Source:Getty

17. Michelle, Sasha and the Easter Bunny

USA - Politics - President and Mrs. Obama Host Annual Easter Egg Roll Source:Getty

Man, look how tiny Sasha was back then!

18. Obama on The Tennis Court

US President Barack Obama tries to hit t Source:Getty

He always knew how to have fun!

19. Sasha Is Over It!

Sasha, the US President Barack Obama, si Source:Getty

Listen sis, we get it. 

20. Obama and the girls

President Barak Obama, and the First Family host the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Source:Getty

Man, they got tall!

21. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

President Obama And Family host the annual celebration of Easter - Washington Source:Getty

So fly!

22. Former President Obama With His Mother-In-Law

President Barak Obama, and the First Family host the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Source:Getty

Always such a good son-in-law. 

23. Malia Fixing Her Mama’s Hair

President Barak Obama, and the First Family host the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Source:Getty

Adorable!

24. Michelle and Skai Jackson

President Obama And Family host the annual celebration of Easter - Washington Source:Getty

25. Dem Dogs

President Obama And Family host the annual celebration of Easter - Washington Source:Getty

Bo and Sunny wondering everyone is going home. 

26. Bunny Ears!

White House Hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll On The South Lawn Source:Getty

27.

US-POLITICS-EASTER-OBAMA Source:Getty

28. That Tan Suit!!!

President Obama And Family Go To Sunday Church Source:Getty

Despite his haters saying this tan suit wasn’t presidential, this is peak Black church attire. 

29. Sunday Best!

President Obama And Family Go To Sunday Church Source:Getty

30. Ok, Sasha!

President Obama And Family Go To Sunday Church Source:Getty
