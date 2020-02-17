CLOSE
Happy President’s Day! 33 Times Our #ForeverPOTUS Barack Obama Made Us Smile

Posted 13 hours ago

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy meets with U.S. President Barack Obama

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN

 

Given that today, Feb. 17, is President’s Day, it shouldn’t be a surprise that folks have flocked to Twitter to take this day to celebrate one of the best presidents this nation has ever seen.

Nah, not that man who currently occupies the White House, but Former President Obama, the iconic #44 and the country’s first African-American president.

So to honor our #ForeverPOUTS on this day, here are 33 pics of him making us smile!

Enjoy!

1. This is the “work is done” face.

2. That guy should watch out, Obama’s smile is contagious!

3. Smile, it’s a beautiful day.

4. Obama and his smile are at it again.

5. He’s got some great pearly whites.

6. He has many reasons to flash his smile.

7. *Waves to the haters.*

8. Black tie and a smile is the best combination.

9. Obama and Biden: Bros for life.

10. Hesitant smile?

11. We moved “forward” with Obama in 2012.

12. After waving to his haters, he waved to his supporters.

13. What’s up there? Oh, another reason to smile.

14. Hey there, people of America!

15. Smile, you’re on Candid Camera.

16. Is Obama cheesy or nah?

17. America the beautiful with Obama’s darling smile.

18. During one of speeches, the president made sure to smile to his supporters.

19. Bill can learn a thing or two from Obama’s smiling game.

20. Say cheese!

21. President Obama is happy. Shouldn’t we all feel the same?

22. Smile!

23. “Hey you…smile!”

24. Let’s all be happy like the president.

25. This is an “LOL” moment in real time.

26. He’s not laughing at you…or is he?

27. Smiley aren’t we?

28. Ha!

29. Waves and smiles.

30. The “Oh, I see what you did there” look.

31. Obama has plenty of reasons to smile..he has Michelle.

32. The wind won’t break his smile.

33. Doesn’t he have the cheesiest smile ever?

