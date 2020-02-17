Given that today, Feb. 17, is President’s Day, it shouldn’t be a surprise that folks have flocked to Twitter to take this day to celebrate one of the best presidents this nation has ever seen.
Nah, not that man who currently occupies the White House, but Former President Obama, the iconic #44 and the country’s first African-American president.
So to honor our #ForeverPOUTS on this day, here are 33 pics of him making us smile!
Enjoy!
Happy President’s Day! 33 Times Our #ForeverPOTUS Barack Obama Made Us Smile was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. This is the “work is done” face.Source:false
2. That guy should watch out, Obama’s smile is contagious!Source:false
3. Smile, it’s a beautiful day.Source:false
4. Obama and his smile are at it again.Source:false
5. He’s got some great pearly whites.Source:false
6. He has many reasons to flash his smile.Source:false
7. *Waves to the haters.*Source:false
8. Black tie and a smile is the best combination.Source:false
9. Obama and Biden: Bros for life.Source:false
10. Hesitant smile?Source:false
11. We moved “forward” with Obama in 2012.Source:false
12. After waving to his haters, he waved to his supporters.Source:false
13. What’s up there? Oh, another reason to smile.Source:false
14. Hey there, people of America!Source:false
15. Smile, you’re on Candid Camera.Source:false
16. Is Obama cheesy or nah?Source:false
17. America the beautiful with Obama’s darling smile.Source:false
18. During one of speeches, the president made sure to smile to his supporters.Source:false
19. Bill can learn a thing or two from Obama’s smiling game.Source:false
20. Say cheese!Source:false
21. President Obama is happy. Shouldn’t we all feel the same?Source:false
22. Smile!Source:false
23. “Hey you…smile!”Source:false
24. Let’s all be happy like the president.Source:false
25. This is an “LOL” moment in real time.Source:false
26. He’s not laughing at you…or is he?Source:false
27. Smiley aren’t we?Source:false
28. Ha!Source:false
29. Waves and smiles.Source:false
30. The “Oh, I see what you did there” look.Source:false
31. Obama has plenty of reasons to smile..he has Michelle.Source:false
32. The wind won’t break his smile.Source:false
33. Doesn’t he have the cheesiest smile ever?Source:false
More From HelloBeautiful