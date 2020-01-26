CLOSE
2020 Grammy Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

Posted January 26, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet.

Take a look at all this slayage:

***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

1. Lauren London

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s grand mother Margaret Bouffe

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

4. Lizzo

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

5. Lizzo

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Lizzo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

Let’s peep her perfectly beat face up close.

7. Lizzo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

This white mink wrap is giving us life!

8. Issa Rae

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Source:Getty

9. Issa Rae

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Billy Porter

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

12. Billy Porter

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

13. Jo’zzy

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Aymée Nuviola

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

15. Nikita Dragun

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. H.E.R.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

17. H.E.R.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

18.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

19.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

20. Esperanza Spalding

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

21. Esperanza Spalding

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

22. Esperanza Spalding

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

23. Dreezy

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Dreezy

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Yola

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 Source:WENN

Best New Artist nominee, Yola, is definitely pretty in pink.

26. Guapdad 4000

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

A du-rag with a train…this is a first!

27. Lil Nas X

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

28. Lil Nas X

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

Lil Nas X

29. Lil Nas X

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

30. Brittany Howard

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

31. Brittany Howard

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

32. Rick Ross

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

33. Rick Ross

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

34. FKA twigs

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

35. FKA twigs

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

36. FKA twigs

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

37. Tyler the Creator

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

38. Tyler the Creator

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. Charlie Wilson

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

40. Common

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

41. Common

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

42. Usher

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

43. Usher

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

44. Saweetie

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

45. Saweetie

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

46. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

47. John Legend

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

48. Ella Mai

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

49. Ella Mai

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

50. DaBaby

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

51. DaBaby

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty
