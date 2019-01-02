Phaedra Parks Debuts New Boo Tone Kapone

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

New year, new man! Phaedra Parks might be missing in action on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but the reality star is getting plenty action at home. Parks debuted her the beau, Tone Kapone, in her life and she definitely has a type, fine. Kapone is a radio host on 107.5’s WGCI.

Kapone took to his Instagram to confirm he’s dating the former RHOA star.

Phaedra isn’t the only housewife living her best life. Check out the rest of RHOA’s stars and their men.