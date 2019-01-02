Phaedra Parks Debuts New Boo Tone Kapone

New year, new man! Phaedra Parks might be missing in action on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but the reality star is getting plenty action at home. Parks debuted her the beau, Tone Kapone, in her life and she definitely has a type, fine. Kapone is a radio host on 107.5’s WGCI.
Kapone took to his Instagram to confirm he’s dating the former RHOA star.
Phaedra isn’t the only housewife living her best life. Check out the rest of RHOA’s stars and their men.
1. Phaedra Parks
4. Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling
7. Porsha & Dennis
10. NeNe & Gregg
16. Shamari & Ronnie
19. Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill
22. Kenya Moore & Marc Daly
25. Tanya & Paul Judge
