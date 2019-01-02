phaedra parks

Phaedra Parks Debuts New Boo Tone Kapone

Posted January 2, 2019

The Points Guy Awards

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

New year, new man! Phaedra Parks might be missing in action on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but the reality star is getting plenty action at home. Parks debuted her the beau, Tone Kapone, in her life and she definitely has a type, fine. Kapone is a radio host on 107.5’s WGCI.

Kapone took to his Instagram to confirm he’s dating the former RHOA star.

Phaedra isn’t the only housewife living her best life. Check out the rest of RHOA’s stars and their men.

1. Phaedra Parks

View this post on Instagram

2019 we are ready ❣️

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

My Favorite Time of the Year @wgci #BigJam

A post shared by Tone Kapone (@tonekapone33) on

4. Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year!!! Love you @miketsterling

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

I got you Baby💋

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

7. Porsha & Dennis

8.

9.

10. NeNe & Gregg

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year! We are blessed beyond words #2019

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

What can i say #lifeoftheleakes❤️

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

#AboutLastNight with Bae. @todd167 😍

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

16. Shamari & Ronnie

17.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Shamari DeVoe (@shamaridevoe) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

#Married4Life

A post shared by Shamari DeVoe (@shamaridevoe) on

19. Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇭 @itsmikehill #CHill #fullcirclefestival2018

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

22. Kenya Moore & Marc Daly

23.

24.

25. Tanya & Paul Judge

26.

View this post on Instagram

Kyoto, Japan 🇯🇵

A post shared by Dr. Paul Judge (@pauljudge) on

27.

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
20 items Trending Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close