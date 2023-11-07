5 Times Phaedra Parks Slayed On Instagram

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Phaedra Parks made her Married To Medicine debut, this weekend, proving she is still that girl. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star brought her brains, beauty, and style to M2M, joining fan favorites like Quad, Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Jackie, Toya, and Lateasha. While Phaedra isn’t technically “married to medicine,” she is reportedly dating Dr. O, a Nigerian cardiologist, for nearly a year. And the only pic we’ve seen of him has an emoji covering his face. Still, fans are tuning in to see what Phaedra will bring to the show.

“You will definitely see my dating life [on Married To Medicine], the ups and downs, the old and new. I’m enjoying myself, I’m single and satisfied, I will say that,” the reality TV star and businesswoman said in an interview with BET.

Despite Dr. Heavenly’s shade on social media about Phaedra’s mysterious man, the rest of the Married To Medicine cast eagerly welcomed Phaedra Parks. Whatever the case is, we’re happy to have Phaedra back on our Bravo TV screens.

Phaedra Parks Instagram

It’s easy to get lost on Phaedra Parks’ Instagram because the mom of two doesn’t miss a beat. And by beat, we mean flawless face, laid hair and a fabulous fit.

After leaving RHOA, Phaedra continued to level up. From her business, The Vault, to her personal style, here’s five times Phaedra Parks slayed on Instagram.