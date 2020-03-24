Our Hero! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Christian Siriano is out there literally trying to save live y’all.
In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which has led to a shortage of surgical masks for health care workers in New York City and throughout, the popular fashion designer is designing his own.
“Prototypes are happening more updates by next week,” the former Project Runway winner and current Project Runway co-host tweeted on March 20.
But that’s not the only reason he’s a hero in our eyes.
It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Siriano has always understood the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but the celebrities he dresses for all the high-profile red carpets!
But here’s what we also know: It isn’t always easy for Black women in Hollywood to find designers that make trendy, beautiful and well-made gowns to fit all of their curves. (Translation: Not everyone is a size 4.)
But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones all look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.
Take a look at this hero at work:
1. Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018Source:Getty
The former OITNB star is first on this list because she has been one of Siriano’s muses over the years. And a woman this amazing deserves to be adorned in the best of fabrics.
2. Lizzo, 2020 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Sis owned the Grammy stage in this…and picked up a few trophies on her way.
3. Yola, 2020 GRAMMY Awards 2020Source:WENN
The British singer radiated in hot pink at the 2020 Grammys. That fringe is giving us life!
4. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 2020 Golden GlobesSource:Getty
This magenta gown the “Dolemite Is My Name” star rocked to the 2020 Golden Globes was one of my faves of the awards season. Sista slayed!
5. Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors AwardsSource:Getty
The GMA co-host’s fashion glow up has been an amazing thing to witness…and she is killing it in this bold purple gown.
6. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty
Mama Tina and her snatched waist always know how to make an entrance.
7. Niecy Nash, 2019 EmmysSource:Getty
Hands down, this cape paired with this gown and matching piece gave me chills when I first saw it on the red carpet at last year’s Emmy! DIVINE1
8. Janet Mock, 2018 Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Pose’s director, producer and writer, Janet Mock, just took my breath away in this flowy white gown at the 2018 Oscars!
9. Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters PremiereSource:Getty
Hands down, red has never looked better on anyone that it does on Leslie Jones.
10. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National ConventionSource:Getty
There isn’t a color Former First Lady Michelle Obama doesn’t look good in, but she slayed this electric clue dress!
11. Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Janelle is never afraid to gender-bend in her lewks and of course, Siriano is the perfect artist to help her achieve that goal.
12. Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
Uzo is giving us fever in this red cascading gown! HAWT!
13. Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Whoopi looks like a pretty princess in this poofy yet stylish floral stunner. Springtime is here!
14. Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
Angelica Bassett let the sunshine in with this canary stunner…and are alive and awake just looking at her.
15. Queen Latifah, 2016 Princess Grace Awards GalaSource:Getty
This is how a regal Queen sits on her throne.