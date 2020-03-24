Our Hero! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Christian Siriano is out there literally trying to save live y’all.

In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which has led to a shortage of surgical masks for health care workers in New York City and throughout, the popular fashion designer is designing his own.

“Prototypes are happening more updates by next week,” the former Project Runway winner and current Project Runway co-host tweeted on March 20.

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

But that’s not the only reason he’s a hero in our eyes.

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Siriano has always understood the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but the celebrities he dresses for all the high-profile red carpets!

But here’s what we also know: It isn’t always easy for Black women in Hollywood to find designers that make trendy, beautiful and well-made gowns to fit all of their curves. (Translation: Not everyone is a size 4.)

But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones all look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.

Take a look at this hero at work: