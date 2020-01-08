Stuntin’ In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Aisha Hinds Are Goddesses In Noire

If you thought the Golden Globes was the only party this week serving lewks, you are most definitely mistaken.
Between the FOX Winter TCA party and the “Like A Boss” premiere, the red carpets were packed with our faves out there stuntin’ in their finest threads.
One of the week’s fashion winners includes the ageless 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, who wowed in this asymmetrical monochrome black and white suit and flowing curly locks.
Just look at this close-up. How is she 61-years-old?
ABassett wasn’t alone glowing on the red carpet. Her castmate Aisha Hinds and Like A Boss star Tiffany Haddish both rocked black and gave the girls a run for their money.
Peep their looks and see Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Porter and more out there stuntin’ in these streets:
1. Tiffany Haddish at the “Like A Boss” World PremiereSource:WENN
From the sleek bob to this silk blouse and skirt, this is one of her best lewks yet!
2. Tiffany Haddish at the “Like A Boss” World PremiereSource:WENN
3. Aisha Hinds at FOX Winter TCA All Star PartySource:Getty
The 9-1-1 star is serving up a SERIOUS lewk with this shirtless suit paired with the perfect necklace.
Also…peep the cut of these pants.
Most important, Aisha is serving FACE!
6. Billy Porter at the “Like A Boss” World PremiereSource:Getty
Billy has never a red carpet he couldn’t slay.
7. Ryan Jamaal Swain at the “Like A Boss” World PremiereSource:WENN
8. Ebony Obsidian at the “Like A Boss” World PremiereSource:WENN
9. Brian Michael Smith at the FOX Winter TCA All Star PartySource:Getty
Ok Brian, we see in this teal suit!
10. Morris Chestnut at FOX Winter TCA All Star PartySource:Getty
Leather Daddy!!!
11. Megalyn Echikunwoke at FOX Winter TCA All Star PartySource:Getty
13. Vivica A. Fox arrives at the FOX Winter TCASource:WENN
Muva is giving us winter white!
15. Taraji P. Henson at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star PartySource:WENN
Taraji and her natural hair are a dream.
Bling, bling!