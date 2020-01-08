CLOSE
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Aisha Hinds Are Goddesses In Noire

Posted 9 hours ago

If you thought the Golden Globes was the only party this week serving lewks, you are most definitely mistaken.

Between the FOX Winter TCA party and the “Like A Boss” premiere, the red carpets were packed with our faves out there stuntin’ in their finest threads.

One of the week’s fashion winners includes the ageless 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, who wowed in this asymmetrical monochrome black and white suit and flowing curly locks.

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Just look at this close-up. How is she 61-years-old?

ABassett wasn’t alone glowing on the red carpet. Her castmate Aisha Hinds and Like A Boss star Tiffany Haddish both rocked black and gave the girls a run for their money.

Peep their looks and see Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Porter and more out there stuntin’ in these streets:

1. Tiffany Haddish at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Tiffany Haddish at arrivals for LIKE A B... Source:WENN

From the sleek bob to this silk blouse and skirt, this is one of her best lewks yet!

2. Tiffany Haddish at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Tiffany Haddish at arrivals for LIKE A B... Source:WENN

3. Aisha Hinds at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

The 9-1-1 star is serving up a SERIOUS lewk with this shirtless suit paired with the perfect necklace.

4.

Aisha Hinds arrives at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

Also…peep the cut of these pants.

5.

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

Most important, Aisha is serving FACE!

6. Billy Porter at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

"Like A Boss" World Premiere Source:Getty

Billy has never a red carpet he couldn’t slay.

7. Ryan Jamaal Swain at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Ryan Jamaal Swain at arrivals for LIKE A... Source:WENN

8. Ebony Obsidian at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Ebony Obsidian at arrivals for LIKE A BO... Source:WENN

9. Brian Michael Smith at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ok Brian, we see in this teal suit!

10. Morris Chestnut at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

Leather Daddy!!!

11. Megalyn Echikunwoke at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

12.

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Vivica A. Fox arrives at the FOX Winter TCA

Actress Vivica A. Fox arrives at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

Muva is giving us winter white!

14.

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Taraji P. Henson at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

Taraji and her natural hair are a dream.

16.

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

17.

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

Bling, bling!

18. Tasha Smith at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Actress Tasha Smith arrives at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

19. Tisha Campbell at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

20.

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty
