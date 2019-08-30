CLOSE
Leslie Jones
Slay! 10 Times Leslie Jones Served Us A Serious Lewk

Posted 6 hours ago

Leslie Jones

Source: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage) / Getty

Leslie Jones may be leaving Saturday Night Live after five years and multiple Emmy nominations, but she’s never going to stop serving us lewks with her evolving style. Given that her career is hitting up, we can plan to see her on the red carpet, stuntin’.

So where’s she going?

According to Entertainment Weekly, she’s joining Chris Rock in the upcoming indie boxing drama I Am Maurice, and with Kristen Bell in the indie film Queenpins. She’s also filming Coming 2 America, headlining her own 2020 Netflix special, and has signed on to host and executive-produce a reboot of Supermarket Sweep. 

So to celebrate this comedy queen, take a look at her killing it:

 

1. Striped Stunna

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 08, 2019 Source:Getty

2. Pretty In Purple

Premiere Of Sony's "The Angry Birds Movie 2" - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Coffee Break, Sis!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 26, 2018 Source:Getty

4. Dressed In All-Black Like An Omen

The Cinema Society With Ravage Wines & Synchrony Host A Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Source:Getty

5. Giving Us Grace Jones

2018 Time 100 Gala Source:Getty

6. Looking Flirty & Fine

Entertainment Weekly And L'Oreal Paris Hosts The 2018 Pre-Emmy Party - Inside Source:Getty

7. 2018 Primetime Emmys

Leslie Jones Source:Wireimage

8. Emmy Goddess

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Lady In Red

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Emerald Dream

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
