NBA All-Star Weekend: See Who Attended The Gentleman’s Supper Club Private Event

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing, and several of the league’s sexiest players are out and about in Indianapolis. While the city is lit – and there are several places for athletes to celebrate – it seems like one place and event was a must-attend for many A-listers.

That one event is the Gentleman’s Supper Club. A secret, invite-only gathering started by All-Star trio Chris Paul, III, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade, the event is among the most anticipated of the All-Star party lineup.

The first Gentleman’s Supper Club was held in 2015 in New York City. Since then, the event has grown, moving to different cities and various discreet locations, from restaurant basements to speakeasies. With a guest list to die for, the event has attracted various partners and sponsors, such as New Era and Moet Chandon.

Amid the external NBA All-Star Weekend soirees, the event also serves as a non-traditional way for players to chill, kick back, and celebrate each other. One of the most memorable times was in 2016.

Chris, Carmelo, and Dwyane dedicated a special Gentleman’s Supper Club dinner to honor “their rival” and friend, the late Kobe Bryant, ahead of his retirement.

Vanessa Bryant, as well as other close friends of Kobe, were in attendance at the event. “This is amazing,” Bryant reportedly told the intimate crowd. “I’m not the most social person, so to get this from you guys means absolutely everything to me.”

From sports to entertainment, Black Hollywood turned out for the Gentleman’s Supper Club

Pictures from this year’s dinner show that, like others, it was one not to miss. The “who’s who” of the league was there, as well as other Black Hollywood stars looking to toast another successful basketball season.

Photographers captured Jordyn Woods and her NBA boo Karl Anthony Towns, dancing the night away, Vivica A. Fox all smiles having a good time, and Kevin Durant greeting friends.

