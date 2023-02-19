Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend

The Wades are always giving us fashion goals and were spotted out for NBA All Star Weekend turning heads with their effortless style.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 NBA All Star - Ruffles Celebrity Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us fashion and couples goals and we can’t get enough of their sytle and love!

The adorable couple was spotted out and about this weekend during All Star Weekend where they donned stylish looks while spending time together for a star studded date night out. For their looks, the actress donned a Dundas World look featuring a sparkling button up top and matching slacks and black booties. Styled by Thomas Christos, the beauty wore minimal jewlery with the look and rocked her hair in a sleek and straight style.

Related Stories

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned a two piece, brown look featuring a brown collared zip up sirt and matching slack from Unseen Being. Styled by Jason Bolden, the athlete accessorized the look with white shoes as he posed next to Gabrielle for a few photos.

The stylish couple was spotted on Instagram as they walked into the annual sports filled weekend and were all smiles as they showed off their fashionable ensembles. Check it out below.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a couple that slays together stays together! What do you think about this couple’s latest style? Did they nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

RELATED TAGS

gabrielle union most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Mowalola - Front Row - LFW February 2023
Hair  |  Shar

Coi Leray Steps Out In A New Pink ‘Do

2023 NBA All Star - Ruffles Celebrity Game
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Angela Bassett Is Our Muse In A Cream Colored Moschino Look

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-SHOW
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ciara Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Video

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close