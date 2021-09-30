Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

All good things must come to an end.

After ten years with the famous Bravo reality TV series, Porsha Williams is officially stepping away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The 40-year-old star took to Twitter on Sept.30 to share the bitter-sweet announcement with fans.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” Williams wrote.

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

The social justice activist gave a big shoutout to the Bravo TV family including Andy Cohen whom she thanked for the “opportunity.”

“I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show,” she continued. “I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

While Williams may be passing down her peach to a new generation of Atlanta housewives, it appears as though she might not be away from reality TV for too long. The “Decatur Girl” hinted at a few “new endeavors” that are currently in the works including her new memoir “The Pursuit of Porsha,” which is slated for release on November 16.

“…You’ll just have to wait and see!” the Housewife added.

Williams’ decision to depart from the franchise comes just days after Cynthia Bailey announced that she too would be bidding adieu to her longtime peach with the reality TV series.

Fans of both stars reacted to the news on social media with some commenting that the series wouldn’t be the same without the ladies.

“No Phadrea, No Nene, and now Porsha? It’s over for the Atlanta franchise I fear,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Cynthia and Porsha leaving #RHOA reminds me of Shereé and Kenya leaving back in season 10. Kenya returned after only one season and Shereé is about to make her second comeback. So I think Cynthia and Porsha aren’t done with the show. They’ll be asked back sooner or later,” tweeted another.

Another person wondered if Porsha could be planning to make her return to Bravo with a spin-off series alongside her entrepreneur boo Simon Guobadia.

“First no #RHONY reunion and now THIS! So, does this mean that #Porsha and Simon are shooting their own spin-off show, cuz the people have questions that need answers,” wrote a third-social media goer.

We want answers too but as Porsha said, we “just have to wait and see.”

Take a look at what more folks are saying about Porsha’s unexpected exit below. Will you be watching the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta without Porsha or Cynthia? Sound off in the comments!

