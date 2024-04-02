Red Carpet Rundown: Latto Rocks A Cherry Red Rosette Mini Dress To The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

Latto brought big and bold red energy to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Rocking a cherry red mini dress, the artist was one of several celebrity favorites spotted at the Dolby Theater for a night of music, entertainment, and melodic ‘moda’ moments.
We swooned over each one. Keep scrolling to see our gallery of celebrity looks.
Latto Brings Big, Bold Style To The iHeartRadio Red Carpet
Latto’s red carpet ensemble reminded onlookers of her unapologetic approach to her music, style, and persona. Her mini dress from Fanci Club dripped with sexiness and demanded attention. The dress’ corset bodice fit her like a glove, its rosette skirt screamed “I am the moment,” and its deep, rich color made a statement.
Also talking to the girlies was the “Big Energy” rapper’s beauty look. She complimented her bold red dress with sleek platinum blonde tresses styled in a deep side part and bronzy makeup. On Latto’s lips was the classic brown lip liner, clear gloss combo that has many in a chokehold.
Latto Raps For Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes With TLC On The iHeartRadio Stage
Latto also turned heads off the red carpet. During the evening’s ceremony, the bombshell took the stage with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC. (It is important to note that, in addition to performing, T-Boz and Chilli also received iHeartRadio Landmark Awards for their long-standing impact on music and culture.)
When the two members of the “best-selling American girl group of all time” started to perform their hit “Waterfalls,” they welcomed Latto to the stage. Performing Left Eye’s memorable lyrics, Latto walked out in a western-inspired look we loved.
The stage look included mixed animal print pants with side fringe, a cow-leather hide brown corset, and gold jewelry. T-Boz and Chilli also wore western-inspired looks with tan leather, turquoise jewelry, suede, and fringe.
Scroll through Latto’s April 2 Instagram post with pictures recapping her night of fashion, performance, and fun.
Red Carpet Rundown: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Celebrity Looks
Latto, T-Boz, and Chilli are just a few of the music celebrities we spotted while star-gazing at the 2024 iHeartRadio event. Each year, the awards show celebrates popular artists on iHeartRadio music stations, and the artists’ style does not disappoint.
See our red carpet rundown below for looks from GloRilla, Justine Skye, Doechii, and more.
1. Niecy Nash BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash Betts is stunning in this black-and-white regal look from Safiyaa Official. Her jumpsuit is perfect for an elegant yet fun evening.
2. SZASource:Getty
Hello, Yellow! SZA is a dream in this soft yellow body skimming maxi dress from Dundas. Her big, beautiful natural waves are a moment as well!
3. GloRillaSource:Getty
GloRilla had a big night with iHeartRadio. In addition to slaying the carpet, she co-introduced TLC to the stage. GloRilla shined all night in this deep green dress serving bodyyyy. Her dress has a halter neckline and high slit. GloRilla topped off her look with green rhinestones on the corners of her eyes.
4. Lola BrookeSource:Getty
Lola Brooke is a glam girl all the way. We can’t get enough of her elevated denim sweetheart-neckline gown.
5. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice and Rick Owens go together real bad. The New York rapper is often seen slaying in the designer’s clothes. This time is no different. Get into this black look with a crop top, dramatic mermaid skirt, and cropped cardigan.
6. Justine SkyeSource:Getty
Justine Skye is giving the girlies classic beauty in this jewel-green dress that makes her melanin pop. The duster-style wrap dress is vintage Dolce and Gabanna from its 1991 collection.
7. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson is giving us “modern Dreamgirl vibes” in a silver sequin Taller Marmo dress. The bodycon fit and fur fringe sleeves are everything.
8. DoechiiSource:Getty
Doechii redefines streetwear chic on the iHeartRadio red carpet. We are loving her D Squared 2 FW24 look and fringe boots.
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Yung Miami Went Makeup-Free On her IG And Challenged Other 'Pretty Girls' To Do The Same
-
All Eyes Were On Ashanti And Nelly At D.C.'s The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Event Celebrating Kevin Hart
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Top Black Women Who Dated Billionaires
-
Another Case Of Medical Misdiagnosis? Halle Berry Says Doctors Told Her She Had Herpes Instead Of Identifying Menopause
-
7 White Male Performers We Thought Were Black Because Of Their Voices
-
Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer