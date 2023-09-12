LaQuan Smith Unveils His Sexiest Collection Yet For NYFW

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion mastermind and designer extraordinaire LaQuan Smith unveiled his latest collection at Skylight at Essex Crossing for NYFW.

LaQuan Smith debuts a master piece for NYFW

The designer, who debuted on the Fashion Week circuit in February 2010, is known for his bold cutouts, sheer detailing, and dramatic silhouettes. The Spring 2024 Ready to Wear collection is no different. Smith toys with proportions by pairing panties with long-sleeved blouses and leather moto jackets. His mission to accentuate the legs is clear in the micro mini dresses, shorts and panties.

But Smith is as elegant as he is racy. Showing the full spectrum of sexy, the New York native offers something for every kind of woman. The white strapless gown is fit for a red-carpet event, while the two-piece denim suit could serve as your chic after-party look – rock the panties if you’re bout it, or wear the denim slacks if you’re a conservative queen.

Beyond the great fashion was the star-studded front row. Smith’s designs have been worn by the best of the best in Black culture. With Beyonce and VP Kamala Harris as his most elite clientele, you can expect style royalty lining the runway.

The timeless Mary J. Blige sat front row along with musical legend Babyface and guru stylist June Ambrose. If you missed the glitz and glamor of last night’s front row fixtures, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best of the best in attendance for LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2024 runway show for NYFW.

