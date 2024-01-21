Sundancing With The Stars: Kerry Washington, Audra Day, Jay Ellis & Colman Domingo

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington is in Utah “Sundancing!” Cameras caught the former “Scandal” star in Park City for the 40th edition of the Sundance Festival.

The Sundance Festival is an annual event celebrating film excellence and creative independence. The Sundance organization holds an engaging slate of premieres, panels, listening sessions, and intimate conversations during the multi-day event.

The 2024 edition boasts 82 films and eight episodic titles. Sundance can be a stepping stone toward independent film and content success, making it an attractive event for seasoned and emerging talent alike. Kerry stopped by as she continues to make her mark.

Kerry Washington wears Christopher John Rogers to Sundance, promotes new film on incarceration and fatherhood

The new author looked trendy, bossed up, and stylish on the Sundance stage. She was in town to promote her film, “Daughters,” which explores the importance and commonalities among diverse father-daughter relationships.

More specifically, the documentary “focuses on four girls preparing for a Daddy-Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers, as part of a unique fatherhood program” in the Nation’s Capital. Kerry recently signed on as one of the film’s executive producers through her production company, Simpson Street.

“A story like this that centers people that society often ignores — incarcerated fathers and young Black woman — that’s so important to us,” Kerry told Variety while poised in a pleated burgundy suit from Black designer Christopher John Rogers and heels from Larroudé.

Kerry’s hair, in a bold and beautiful afro style by Larry Sims, flowed as she spoke with conviction. “Pulling people away from the margins and into the center so we know our stories matter.”

2024 Celebrity Gallery: Black Hollywood Stars We’ve Seen So Far At Sundance

Kerry was just one of many Black Hollywood stars spotted this week. Though the show continues through January 28, we’ve already seen Malia Obama, Andra Day, Jay Ellis, Normani, and Colman Domingo.

See our gallery of select looks below.