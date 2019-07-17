CLOSE
Couples We Love: Karreuche Tran & Victor Cruz Got That Sporty Bae #BlackLove

Posted July 17, 2019

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

One of our favorite couples right now is Claws star Karreuche Tran and her former NFL Bae Victor Cruz.

The extremely happy couple have been dating since late 2017 and seem to be madly in love…and pretty fashionable together. From the red carpet to Milan Fashion week to the ‘Gram, the two are a perfect sporty and classy fit.

Take a look at all this Black love:

1.

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2019 - Day 7 Source:Getty

3.

View this post on Instagram

Proud of you! ❤️ #PierreHardyxVictorCruz

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

4.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5.

Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 - Arrivals Source:Getty

6.

Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 - Arrivals Source:Getty

7.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 6, 2018 Source:Getty

8.

Karrueche Tran's Birthday Celebration Source:Getty

9.

Karrueche Tran's Birthday Celebration Source:Getty

10.

Karrueche Tran's Birthday Celebration Source:Getty

11.

Source:false

12.

Source:false

13.

View this post on Instagram

#CoupledUp: #Karrueche #VictorCruz

A post shared by Celebalore✨✨✨ (@celebalore) on

Source:false

14.

