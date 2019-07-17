Couples We Love: Karreuche Tran & Victor Cruz Got That Sporty Bae #BlackLove

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

One of our favorite couples right now is Claws star Karreuche Tran and her former NFL Bae Victor Cruz.

The extremely happy couple have been dating since late 2017 and seem to be madly in love…and pretty fashionable together. From the red carpet to Milan Fashion week to the ‘Gram, the two are a perfect sporty and classy fit.

Take a look at all this Black love: