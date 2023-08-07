6 Sneakers That Will Add Swag To Your Fall Wardrobe

Push those fancy heels aside for a second because it’s the season of cool sneakers. Of course, we love a good heel moment, but this fall, sneakers will give stiletto heels a run for their money. Whether you’re a sporty shoe girl or a sleek tennis shoe wearer, we have some sneakers that will add funk to your Autumn wardrobe and simultaneously keep your feet stylish and comfortable.
These Sneakers Are In For Fall
There was a time in fashion history when Nike Air Max ruled the zeitgeist. Nowadays, it’s all about vintage, low-key stylish sneakers. Nevertheless, there are still some Nike kicks that will forever be a fad. Fashion has teleported back to the 2000s when cargo pants, crop tops, and frilly dresses were uniform. And the sneaker trends have also returned to the worn-looking, effortless style era. A good bulky sole and a relaxed fit are the go-to kicks currently, and while we never thought we would see the day that shabby-looking sneakers would be made cool by none other than our parents, it is working. However, a good pair of clean tennis shoes will always be a hit.
What’s popping now are dad sneakers that give off stylish swag. In short, Dad (or Mom) sneakers are run-down, practical-looking utility footwear. They give off an “I’m not trying hard but still look good” fashion vibe, and now they are a hit. Most fashion lovers pair these kicks with eye-catching socks, biker shorts/leggings, or distressed jeans. And if the dad sneakers aren’t your thing just yet, a cool Nike Dunk will carry you through your fall-style story. We’ve bottled up a few fresh, vintage, and versatile sneakers to keep up with the stylish times and make your outfit come alive.
Sneakers are versatile shoes that can be paired with almost any outfit. So, jump in below to discover what sneakers are in and which speak to your style.
1. New Balance 9060Source:Courtesy of New Balance
In our opinion, there’s not a more comfortable shoe out there. If you’re looking for style plus durability, this is the sneaker for you! The New Balance 9060 has that “Dad Shoe” feel but with an extra load of swagger. Pair these hip shoes with scrunchie socks, leggings, and a crop top, and you’re good to go!Shop Now
2. Nike Panda Dunks (low top)Source:Courtesy of Nike
If you’ve been keeping up with the style trends, you know that the Nike Panda Dunks (low top) dominate the fashion sneaker industry. These black-and-white style statements look good on and with almost every outfit. Pair them with jeans, shorts, dresses, and leggings; your look will be elevated. Nike Dunks are not going out of style soon, so grabbing a pair of these is an investment.Shop Now
3. Teyana Taylor x Wmns Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’Source:Courtesy of Nike
If you’re going to own a pair of Air Jordans, it has to be the Retro Jordan 1’s. For extra swag, check out the Teyana Taylor Retro 1’s. These sneakers are the ultimate tennis shoe style statement and pair well with almost any ensemble.Shop Now
4. Reebok Club C 85 VintageSource:Courtesy of Reebok
Reebok has been a style staple for decades. If your style is vintage and chic, these sneakers are for you. Their sleek look complements any casual or dressy style, and they are as comfortable as they look. These are the type of shoes that hold their stylish flair even through wear and tear. Pair them with your favorite joggers and gold hoop earrings, and call it a fashionable day!Shop Now
5. Air Force 1Source:Courtesy of Nike
What’s a sneaker collection without the classics? Air Force 1’s are the way to go if you are an all-white sneakerhead! These shoes have been around for ages and are still a hit. You can easily throw these sneakers on with anything!Shop Now
6. ASICS GEL-NYCSource:Courtesy of Asics
For girlie girls who prefer softer sneakers, these ASICS Gels are for you. These would fall in the “Mom Shoe” category, and they possess that sought-after worn look. These sneakers are multi-purposeful as they can be used for exercising or styling. Either way, they will add pizzazz to your casual fall wardrobe.Shop Now
