Street Style: Black Women Came To Slay At The My Black Is Beautiful Brunch During Essence Fest

Essence Festival 2023 brought out all the fashions, and even though the temperatures in New Orleans were scorching, Black women’s style is even hotter! The girls were out there slaying in bright colors, cowgirl boots, and prints galore, and you better believe they were serving in that Nola heat like nobody’s business.

Essence Fest is the ultimate Black woman empowerment weekend. People from near and far come to New Orleans to celebrate everything Black culture offers. This festival provides a platform to honor all aspects that make Black people exceptional, like our music, fashions, colloquialisms, and hair. And since Essence Fest is a multidimensional event, you get a variety of fly Black humans in one space sporting major style, and of course, Hello Beautiful was on the scene basking in it all.

We caught up with a few Essence Fest goers at the My Black is Beautiful brunch that paid homage to Black women’s hair, and you already know the attendees showed up in all their chic glory. Jump in below to see what the divas wore as they partied and honored the Black woman’s crown.