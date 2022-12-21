These Celebs Are Rockin’ Denim-On-Denim, And It’s A Vibe!

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Denim-on-denim is a timeless trend that will never fail you. We’ve seen the look transcend over decades, but lately, stars like Lori Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Michelle Obama have revived it by adding their own stylish twist.

Whether you’re keeping it simple with a denim top and matching jeans or you’re fully committing to the trend with matching boots, handbags or jackets, know that there is no such thing as too much denim. In fact, the more the merrier!

If you’re on the hunt for some style inspo featuring our favorite celebs, here are eight women dominating the denim-on-denim trend.

