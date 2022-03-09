According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Black women wearing bright colors might be our own personal superpower. When neon hues hit our melanated skin, it takes our beauty to another level. Thankfully, the spring and summer trend forecast predicts looks straight out of a box of highlighter markers.

Over the last couple of months, there have been a plethora of celebs stepping out in the most electrifying shades of pink. From soft bubble gum hues to vibrant neons, it’s safe to say everyone will be channeling their inner Barbie as the warmer months begin to load.

If you needed proof of how magical Black women look in pink, look no further. Here are ten women who prove our skin was made for vibrance.