CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love

Look who is back together!

On Tuesday, while promoting his upcoming album Let Love Coming, Common shared on The Angie Martinez Show that he and Angela Rye have reunited, admitting that he needed some time to get himself together.

“I’m really happy,” he said.

“I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that. It helped me to be like, some of the stuff I’m putting on this person is really stuff from my childhood; baggage I’m carrying. This ain’t that person. [It also helped me] to be able to say the things that I really want and communicate those things; and also to be able to take a situation where I’m stressed about something and not make it about them. They might not even be doing anything wrong, but you can take the stresses of your day and put that on the relationship.”

In terms of Angela, he said:

“We dated. You know, I had to get myself together.”

“She’s a smart cookie,” Angie replied.

“She’s a strong cookie,” Common quipped. “But she’s good people. Really a good balance, and fun too.”

As we previously reported, the rapper and attorney/activist/and political commentator announced their split last year.

Listen…we are happy they are back together because they are totally the epitome of woke bae goals.

