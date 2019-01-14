Amara La Negra, Nick Cannon, R. Kelly, #MuteRKelly, Surviving R. Kelly, Lady Gaga
Amara La Negra & Nick Cannon Slam R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

Posted January 14, 2019

Last week, Lady Gaga joined the #MuteRKelly movement, apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013. Now it’s Amara La Negra and Nick Cannon blasting R. Kelly.

The “Love & Hip Hop” Miami star recently told TMZ, “He should’ve been in jail along time ago. I don’t even know how he’s been out so long because just with that video that was a leak to many years ago – that was enough proof to… I think everybody has known.”

Meanwhile, Nick admitted that he while he worked with the singer knowing his alleged past, he now understands this was wrong. The “Wild N’ Out” creator also blasted the entire music industry for being so complicit.

“The entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily [sic] spirits and male chauvinistic behavior,” he wrote on social media.

“And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS.”

Since the debut of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” the duo has joined the growing list of former Kelly fans like Columbus Short (who recently came out as a sexual abuse survivor), Tank, Kerry Washington and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time’s up on the man who they now refer to as a monster.

While many of Hollywood’s finest denounce Kelly and his music, the “Pied Piper” recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling.

Keep scrolling for more celebrities who officially joined the boycott.

1. Amara La Negra

2. Nick Cannon

View this post on Instagram

#TBT After much self reflection and meditation, I have to be one of the first to admit that in my past I’ve DEFINITELY turned a blind eye to a lot of darkness in this industry. Let’s stop beating around the bush and call it what it is. This entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily spirits and male chauvinistic behavior. And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS. For far too long we have treated women like second class citizens, when in actuality they are the source, our core, and the Superior beings. But our insecurities, Egos, and lack of love has tried to prove otherwise. Therefore we have SEVERAL cases where we allow entertainers, executives, and every day individuals abuse and mistreat our life bearers and beautiful equals. It is no secret how men have misused their power to manipulate young emerging pop stars to seasoned hollywood actresses and everyone in between. I have personally witnessed it and will no longer be silent about it. It’s not dry snitching, it’s a paradigm shift. I’m not judging ANY man for his past or his private actions because I too am a guilty sinner of the blatant disrespect even in some of the statements in the song above. But From Individuals like Les Moonves, Harvey Weinstein, ‪Elvis and others, I must say we have to deal with this sickness head on. The real leaders and Bosses must step up and be MEN! And I will be one of the first to say on behalf of all men, I am Sorry. Please consider an advocate, ally and student that needs guidance in an industry that was designed to take advantage of women. Let’s change it ALL immediately. And call it all to the table for our ignorance, wrong doings and disrespect. I apologize my Queens.

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

3. Kerry Washington

4. Lady Gaga

5. Tank

View this post on Instagram

I lot of artists, song writers, producers, record execs, etc are very confused as to how to respond to what they’ve seen and heard. We’ve all been inspired by this man. We’ve all been witnesses to his musical genius. We have shaped and molded talent we sign after his musical image. We’ve invested so much of ourselves into this man that it’s hard for us to let go. I no longer have that issue. I whole heartedly apologize for not coming to this realization sooner. I CANOT separate the music from the monster! My 3 black daughters won’t let me. What hurts even more are the facilitators around him. His team, his record company, the promoters, the radio stations! There has to be a line drawn. Enough has to be enough at some point. Who are we saying is worth protecting if we let this continue? I choose the lives of these young black girls! I’m sick to my stomach! Let me also say this! There are more men guilty of these crimes! Lets make sure none of them slip through the cracks every again! You are no king because kings don’t treat queens like this! #RnBMoney #TheGeneral

A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on

6. Omarion

7. Ne-Yo

8. Jada Pinkett-Smith

9. Meek Mill

10. Chance The Rapper

