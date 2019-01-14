Amara La Negra & Nick Cannon Slam R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Last week, Lady Gaga joined the #MuteRKelly movement, apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013. Now it’s Amara La Negra and Nick Cannon blasting R. Kelly.

The “Love & Hip Hop” Miami star recently told TMZ, “He should’ve been in jail along time ago. I don’t even know how he’s been out so long because just with that video that was a leak to many years ago – that was enough proof to… I think everybody has known.”

Meanwhile, Nick admitted that he while he worked with the singer knowing his alleged past, he now understands this was wrong. The “Wild N’ Out” creator also blasted the entire music industry for being so complicit.

“The entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily [sic] spirits and male chauvinistic behavior,” he wrote on social media.

“And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS.”

Since the debut of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” the duo has joined the growing list of former Kelly fans like Columbus Short (who recently came out as a sexual abuse survivor), Tank, Kerry Washington and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time’s up on the man who they now refer to as a monster.

While many of Hollywood’s finest denounce Kelly and his music, the “Pied Piper” recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling.

