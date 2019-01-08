R. Kelly, Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime, Facebook, Removes Page, Exposing Accusers
#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s Accusers

Grand opening, grand closing.

MOBO Awards R Kelly

Source: William Conran – PA Images / Getty

Facebook pulled two pages created on Monday morning to “expose” R. Kelly’s accusers.

The social network claimed the “Surviving Lies” page was violating terms of service. Translation:

 

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Initially, TMZ reported that “[R. Kelly] and his camp” were behind the two accounts and created them in order to fight back against Lifetime’s damning and highly-watched docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

According to Fast Company, the page, which had over 5,000 likes before being taken down, included several posts that contained images and screenshots of text messages, supposedly from Kelly’s accusers. Vibe reported some of these texts were allegedly sent from Faith Rogers and Asante McGee, who was also accused of working with Joycelyn Savage’s father to extort money from Kelly.

Clearly, folks had words for the Pied Piper and these “disgusting” antics:

While its unclear if Kelly is actually behind the Facebook pages as TMZ suggests, there have been threats that a website will be created in its place. Currently, the domain “Surviving Lies” is taken, but nothing is up, yet.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

