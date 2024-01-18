Cassie Gives Unbothered Model Vibes At Paris Fashion Week

Cassie Ventura is back doing model things. She was spotted looking fabulous and sitting in the front row during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) at the LGN Menswear Fall 2024 show.
Since photos of the supermodel and singer dropped online, fashion lovers and fans have been gagging over her fly look and dope style. The January 17 fashion show appearance is the first major public event Cassie has attended since her controversial case and brief bombshell legal battle with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.
MUST READ: Cassie Files Disturbing Lawsuit Against Diddy
The “Long Way 2 Go” singer was among several fashion insiders and celebrities attending the “money-themed” couture show. Wearing the show’s designer, Cassie gave supermodel vibes in an oversized double-breasted chocolate brown blazer and slim cigarette-style brown pants.
The blazer itself oozed “fashion.”
Cassie paired her trendy slay with a sleek shoulder-length bob, soft glam makeup, and black shades. She looked unbothered and unconcerned while slaying to the fashion ‘gawds.
MUST READ: Shaved, Sexy, & Serving: A Look Back At Cassie’s Best Hairstyles
Paris Fashion Week Runway Displays Model Diversity
Cassie attended one of PFW’s most anticipated runway presentations. According to insiders at WWD, the event ‘smelled like money’ from the coins on seats to the former bank where the show was held.
Designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi described his show to WWD, “It’s a reflection about suits and how for men, when you rent a suit, people look at you differently. The way we express exterior signs of wealth and opulence in clothing.”
Runway looks gave audience members a fresh take on the modern male suit on diverse bodies. From dark-skinned models to curvy girls, designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi gave new meaning to “suited and booted.” With primary collection colors such as black, cream, and brown and fabrics such as satin, fringe, and leather, we loved several looks.
See selected shots from the runway below.
1. Curves for the girls, Trench for the trendsSource:Getty
We are loving this tailored trench coat dress from the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection. Its tailored waist and maxi length are sophisticated and sexy while looking fly on several body types.
2. It’s all about the shouldersSource:Getty
Louis Gabriel Nouchi plays with proportion, fabric, and tailoring with this cream suit. While we love the cross-button and precise detailing, it is the shoulders of the blazer that take the look over the top. We can’t get enough of the drama.
3. We need these pants!Source:Getty
From the flow of the fabric and movement on the runway to the fun nature of the fabric and wide-leg cut, these trousers are everything! The look’s top, a sheer criss-cross detailed turtleneck is equally as jaw-dropping. 10s across the board!
4. Men in monochromatic blackSource:Getty
While size diversity is commonly discussed with womenswear, the need for it is just as prevalent in menswear. We are here for this Louis Gabriel Nouchi monochromatic look, and we love its tailoring to a larger male model. The satin on the trench coat looks rich and soft.
5. Who doesn’t want a fringe duster?Source:Getty
Designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi keeps his play on fabrics and color with this fringe duster look. Flowing as it moves down the runway, this coat is a moment and an excellent example of a stand-out piece that all fashion lovers should have in their closets.
-
Congratulations! Halle Bailey Is A Boy Mom
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Fantasia Is Serving Major Looks On 'The Color Purple' Press Tour
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Fantasia Is Flawless In Purple While Singing The National Anthem At The CFP National Championship
-
Fantasia Barrino's Latest Fashion Look Will Make You Throw Your Phone
-
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Reveals Snippets Of Her Baby Bump In Recent Vlog
-
Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video 'Cobra' Breaks A YouTube Record!