Summer Jam Style: Cardi B, Saweetie, Remy Ma And Dream Doll Bring The Looks

Tropical Storm Henri couldn’t stop Hot 97s Summer Jam from rumbling through Met Life Stadium, last night. In true NYC style, the year’s hypest concert, featuring Da Baby (who played an apology for his controversial “Rolling Loud” statements before his set), Migos (who brought out a very pregnant Cardi B), and other acts like The Lox (who bought out Lil’ Kim), went on.
As always, highlights from the show are rolling out and our favorite entertainers hit the stage in fine fashions, secured do’s and beat faces. Cardi brought the icy drip, to the show, wearing her most extravagant jewels while her baby bump was the cameo fans can’t stop talking about.
Remy Ma hit the stage alongside Fat Joe rocking a Burberry jumpsuit and long lethal braid with accent on the tip. Dream Doll also performed with her hair as her accessory, rocking her own lengthy link with a geometric bodysuit and poppin’ purple boots.
Keep scrolling for more of the ladies’ looks.
1. Cardi B
Cardi B fearlessly flexed her drip before hitting the Summer Jam stage alongside her hubby Offset and Migos. The red-headed rapper gave us the deets in an Instagram post with the caption, “We gone get straightenin 😤chokers and wrist @jewelryunlimited , @playboy chain @eliantte, wardrobe custom @chromeheartsofficial ,nails @marienailz.”
2. Remy Ma
Remy crushed this Burberry look, dubbing herself “Burremy.” She completed the look with a floor length ombre braid and Louboutin boots.
3. Lil’ KimSource:Getty
If you were wondering where lil’ Kim was during the Verzuz battle a few weeks ago, no worries, The Lox was listening and brought Kim out on stage at Summer Jam to perform their classic anthem “All About The Benjamins.”
4. 2021 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty
DreamDoll posed for a picture backstage showing off her booty-length braid in this holographic body suit.
5. SaweetieSource:Getty
Saweetie stormed the Summer Jam stage wearing a custom top, thong and camo pants by Bryan Hearns.
6. Shenseea
Jamaican artist Shenseea came through looking good as sin in this fiery red look that kept her fans captivated while her vocals made their waists wind.