Summer Jam Style: Cardi B, Saweetie, Remy Ma And Dream Doll Bring The Looks

Tropical Storm Henri couldn’t stop Hot 97s Summer Jam from rumbling through Met Life Stadium, last night. In true NYC style, the year’s hypest concert, featuring Da Baby (who played an apology for his controversial “Rolling Loud” statements before his set), Migos (who brought out a very pregnant Cardi B), and other acts like The Lox (who bought out Lil’ Kim), went on.

As always, highlights from the show are rolling out and our favorite entertainers hit the stage in fine fashions, secured do’s and beat faces. Cardi brought the icy drip, to the show, wearing her most extravagant jewels while her baby bump was the cameo fans can’t stop talking about.

Remy Ma hit the stage alongside Fat Joe rocking a Burberry jumpsuit and long lethal braid with accent on the tip. Dream Doll also performed with her hair as her accessory, rocking her own lengthy link with a geometric bodysuit and poppin’ purple boots.

