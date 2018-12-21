Remy Ma, Papoose, Emergency Surgery, Celebrity Babies, Instagram
Remy Ma Leaves Hospital After Emergency Surgery: ‘I Am Doing Much Better.’

It was reported that the femcee suffered excessive bleeding after giving birth to her daughter.

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

One day after having to undergo an emergency procedure after giving birth to her daughter, it looks like Remy Ma is finally back home.

On Thursday (Dec. 20), the femcee posted a post-delivery pic of her and her husband Papoose looking healthy and happy.

“I’m FINALLY back home and doing much better. The baby has been PERFECTLY fine since being born Dec. 14th and I’m resting & recovering at home. (Pap is VERY happy, on cloud 9,999😊),” the new mother wrote on Instagram.

Not going into any detail about her surgery, she also thanked everyone for checking in on her family and sending them well-wishes.

“Thank you to all of our family, friends, and loved ones who reached out- Sorry for not responding to texts and/or calls – I physically was not able to and my husband @papoosepapoose was concerned & worried about me all while looking after our “Golden Child.”

Remy also showed love to her fans and the hospital staff that took such good care of her.

“Also, thank you to all the fans who sent their love and prayers🙏🏽 We would also like to thank the ENTIRE staff at the hospital (doctors, nurses, aides, even the housekeeping) as well as the AMAZING security team ; not only did you all make sure my family was well taken care of but everyone was very professional and extremely respectful & protective of our privacy; we truly appreciate it – 💋

with love, The Mackies #RemAndPap #BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies #TheGoldenChild #RemyMafia (I luv y’all 😘).”

As we previously reported, days after giving birth to her and Papoose’s “Golden Child,” Remy Ma was rushed back to the hospital due to complications from her delivery.

According to TMZ, the rapper was admitted back into the hospital to endure emergency surgery after suffering excessive bleeding on Tuesday night. The site reported that her procedure was a success thanks to blood transfusions.

On December 14, after what Papoose described as a “tough labor,” Remy gave birth to a little girl. The couple has yet to release a picture of their daughter or share her name with the public.

 

We’re so glad that Remy and the baby are doing well! PRAISE!

