Celebrity Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show

Published on September 23, 2025

Burberry - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week

Source: WWD / Getty

Burberry delivered one of the most star-studded moments of London Fashion Week (LFW) on September 22. Closing out LFW, the front row rivaled the runway.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Jourdan Dunn, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, Vanessa Williams, and more were in attendance – rocking Burberry fits we’re obviously obsessed with. Before the models even stepped out, the tone was already set by this powerhouse lineup of fashion icons.

Burberry's Spring 2026 Show Brings Color, Shiny Fabrics, & Rockstar Fringe To The Runway

Burberry’s Spring 2026 Show Brings Color, Shiny Fabrics, & Rockstar Fringe To The Runway

Burberry has been setting the standard for generations with its signature trench coats, iconic plaid, and razor-sharp tailoring. The brand’s DNA is all about outerwear that lasts. And this season, creative director Daniel Lee gave us a remix – tapping into Burberry’s “trendy” traditions while adding a fresh, music-inspired edge.

When the models hit the runway, the creative director leaned into British rock and festival culture. Pop Art checks appeared in neon shades of green, lavender, yellow, and denim blue, cut into swingy coats.

Models wore long scarves, Chelsea boots, and shaggy ’90s hair and natural Afros. Dresses were mini and breezy, made from macramé circles, chainmail, and hand-crocheted details. Styling took the collection to the next level with lace-up boots and oversized fringe bags. Even the tailoring slimmed down, with longer jackets, a slick ’60s flair, and a shiny coating.

Burberry - Runway - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week

Source: WWD / Getty

Among the standout looks was a bold red-and-green plaid coat paired with black boots and a structured green bag.

Celebrity Style Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show

Burberry brought fresh energy to the runway, but the front row served looks of its own. The celebrity fits were just as striking as the collection. See our gallery below.

1. Naomi Campbell

Burberry - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell stunned in a green velvet power suit that oozed luxury. She paired it with oversized shades and a slouchy brown bag serving pure sophistication.

2. Jodie Turner-Smith

Burberry Summer 2026 Show - Front Row Source:Getty

Burberry ambassador Jodie Turner-Smith brought the drama in a black-and-white textured off-the-shoulder gown, cinched with a sleek black belt. The feathered effect added movement and edge, balancing glamour with Burberry flair.

3. Jourdan Dunn

Burberry - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week Source:Getty

Jourdan Dunn went full futuristic chic in a cropped fuzzy knit layered over a plaid skirt, accessorized with gray gloves, a blue mini purse, and oversized sunnies. It was Burberry’s heritage pattern reimagined for the now.

4. Lori Harvey and Nigel Sylvester

Burberry Summer 2026 Show - Front Row Source:Getty

Lori Harvey opted for boldness in a military-inspired olive green jacket embroidered with gold floral details, leather thigh-high boots, and a silk headscarf—a luxe-meets-edge moment only Lori could pull off.  Her front row mate, Nigel Sylvester also slayed in the legacy fashion house. He wore relaxed fit check pants and a classic tan bomber.

5. Vanessa Williams

Burberry - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week Source:Getty

Vanessa Williams proved that timeless tailoring never fails. The Devil Wears Prada London stage star rocked a gray suit styled with Burberry plaid pumps, a classic trench draped over her shoulder, and oversized shades for polish.

