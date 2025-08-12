Subscribe
Lori Harvey Has A New Role On Hulu's 'Reasonable Doubt'

Lori Harvey Is Officially In Her Acting Bag – And We're Ready For It

With her track record for style, influence, and reinvention, we can't wait to see how Lori makes this role her own.

Published on August 12, 2025

Lori Harvey Is Officially In Her Acting Bag - And We're Ready for It
Source: River Callaway / Getty

Lori Harvey is stepping into her acting bag. The model and entrepreneur just landed a recurring guest star role in Season 3 of Hulu’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt.

Lori will play Chelsea, described as an unpredictable force with a troubled past who resurfaces to shake things up for powerhouse attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in ways no one sees coming. Translation: Lori’s about to bring drama, depth, and a little danger to the screen — and we’re here for it.

RELATED: Lori Harvey Sizzles On The Front Cover Of ‘PLAYBOY’ Magazine

Lori Harvey To Star As Chelsea In Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt

Lori will join an all-star lineup of newcomers, including the always debonair Morris Chesnut, P-Valley’s Brandee Evans, rapper Kash Doll, and more. Other series regulars on the show include Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora.

The Reasonable Doubt casting marks the next chapter in Lori Harvey’s career – and shows why she remains that girl.

Lori has built a brand on reinvention. From modeling and launching her skincare line SKN by LH, to her acting debut on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and being a walking billboard for Black luxury style, she’s never afraid to switch lanes.

RELATED: 10 Times Lori Harvey Proved She Is That Girl

Lori’s In Her Acting Bag – And Applying Pressure – And We Are Here For It

We look forward to seeing Lori – and her head-turning style – in this new role. Picture this: Lori’s Chelsea character pulling up to court in a perfectly tailored power suit, glossy hair flowing. If there’s one thing Lori knows, it’s how to make an entrance — whether it’s on Instagram, a red carpet, or now, in a scripted Hulu drama.

Lori’s big screen news comes as she is also the cover star for the August 2025 issue of Modeliste Magazine. Sis does not stop!


With several fits that make us gag and an editorial story on her “iconic signature style and fearless authenticity,” Lori continues to apply pressure in a major way.

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

