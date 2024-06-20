Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style

The supermodel slayed in two glamorous fits as she officially launched her new London exhibit chronicling her historic 40-plus-year fashion career.

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" - VIP Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Naomi Campbell, the undisputed queen of the catwalk and “muva of moda,” arrived in style at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday, June 19.

She ascended at the British museum to celebrate the launch of her highly anticipated exhibition, “NAOMI: In Fashion.”  The event marked a historic moment in the London-born supermodel’s career, solidifying her place on the runway and in the halls of fashion (and world) history.

We stan for a slay, serve, and significant moment. Muva Naomi deserves all her fashion flowers.

So, let’s get into her looks of the celebratory night.

Naomi Campbell Is A ‘Boss’ And A Vision In White

Naomi graced the event’s carpet, rocking a white maxi dress from Boss with a leg slit that went all the way up to her hip (because, of course, it did). The plunging halter neck showed off her long neck and iconic bone structure, and the whole look screamed “powerful goddess.”

Her accessories – white sunglasses and silver jewelry – completed her fit. Adding pure glam to her ensemble was her signature hairstyle: a buss-down middle part with sleek black tresses. Her hair’s inches were as long as a CVS receipt, and its flawless press was as crisp as ever.

See her arrival look – styled by Law Roach – below.

V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" - VIP Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

RELATED: Law Roach Creates Red Carpet Fashion Magic With Naomi Campbell At Cannes Film Festival

Naomi Campbell Lives Life – And Her 40-Plus-Year Career – Like Its Golden

Daring not to repeat an outfit on the momentous occasion, Naomi donned a second ensemble for her event’s after-party. She wore a mini golden dress that sparkled and shined as she twirled throughout the night.

Greeting guests at a members-only rooftop venue that the London Standard describes as “one of London’s most glamorous and exotic night spots,” Naomi wore a short dress covered in gold sequins. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a slightly ruched waist, and a flirty A-line skirt.

"Naomi: In Fashion" V&A Exhibition Sponsored by BOSS - After Party

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Naomi topped off the look with gold-rimmed aviators, gold closed-toe pumps, and a swooped bang hairstyle. The 54-year-old mother of two was definitely living her life like it’s golden.

Get Into It: Details On Naomi’s New Curated Couture Display

The night wasn’t just about Naomi’s flawless entrances, though. It was a celebration of her four-decade career. We’re talking about a woman who broke down barriers for Black models everywhere, redefined what it meant (and means) to be fierce on the runway, and continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

"Naomi: In Fashion" at the V&A, Supported by BOSS

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

To that end, Naomi’s new exhibit is a fashion lover’s historical playground featuring several outfits from the last four decades.  Curated pieces include moments from legacy fashion designers such as Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, and Valentino, as well as creations by prominent cultural African designers like Kenneth Ize and Thebe Magugu. 

Among the highlights is the sparkling Dolce & Gabbana dress Naomi Campbell wore while completing community service at a New York garbage depot. (Naomi wore the notable outfit after she pleaded guilty to reckless assault for throwing a phone at her housekeeper.) Another significant piece in the project is the pair of blue platform shoes in which Naomi famously fell in while on the catwalk during Vivienne Westwood’s Autumn-Winter 1993 show. 

BRITAIN-FASHION-LIFESTYLE-MUSEUM

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

These iconic items not only showcase her illustrious career but also provide a glimpse of the memorable and sometimes controversial moments that have marked her journey in the fashion world. Naomi’s real-life runway opens to the public on Saturday, June 22, and runs until April 2025.

RELATED

Naomi Campbell Opens Up About Motherhood And Her Surrogacy Journey

BOSS X Naomi Campbell: The Supermodel’s Take On Crafting A Timeless Capsule Collection

RELATED TAGS

Black supermodel Law Roach naomi campbell Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" - VIP Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style

Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event
Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show - Arrivals
Celebrity

Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Dances Into 21 Months Of Sobriety

Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration
Celebrity

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event

Black Barbie
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Alexander Wang Runway Show
Hair

Ice Spice Debuts Sleek New Bob

R&B Rewind Thursdays Hosted By Ne-Yo
Celebrity

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Just Took The Title Of ‘Hottest Celebrity Couple’ With Their Recent Baecation Pics

2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

Trending
Lancôme Global International Artist and Celebrity Makeup Artist Sheika Daley
Beauty

Beneath The Brush: Lancôme’s Global International Artist Sheika Daley Talks Career Trajectory, Self-Care And More

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals 7 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz
Entertainment

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Hollywood Confidential Honors Lupita Nyong'o
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Is Pretty In Pink On The Hollywood Confidential Stage

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Entertainment

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

BravoCon 2023
Style & Fashion

Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close