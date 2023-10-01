Red Carpet Rundown: Inside The BoF 500 Gala

Last night, Saturday, September 30, the annual BoF 500 Gala was held and brought out the biggest and brightest fashion pioneers, innovators, and creatives into one room to create magic. And of course, our favorites were in attendance including Usher, Naomi Campbell, Issa Rae, and Christian Combs – just to name a few.
Held during Paris Fashion Week, the annual BoF Business of Fashion) 500 Gala was held to celebrate the 2023 Fashion Class, and per usual, our faves did not come to play. From the models to entertainers, everyone brought out their very best looks to celebrate the cause, and we’re here for it. Check out some of our favorite styles from the exquisite night of fashion in our red carpet rundown below.
1. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
Trendsetter Pharrell Williams popped up on the scene and owned the night in this black and white look. He gave the look a pop with his orange colored buzz cut and orange glasses and looked dapper as he posed ahead of the big gala.
2. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell reminded us why she’s the queen of fashion when she stepped out in this stunning, multi colored dress with feathered detailing that fit her like a glove. She wore her hair slicked back to show off her flawless face.
3. UsherSource:Getty
Usher looked incredible in this all Louis Vuitton ensemble which consisted of a LV blazer and matching kilt. He paired the look with black loafers, high socks and wore a matching beanie to set the look off.
4. Usher and Halima AdenSource:Getty
Usher and Halima Aden struck a pose during #BoF500 Gala and served looks in the process.
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae looked like a dream while posing on the carpet ahead of the event. She wore a black gown with a sheer top and dramatic skirt. With her hair pulled back, the actress was all smiles as she modeled her look to perfection.
6. Anok YaiSource:Getty
Model Anok Yai stole the show in this black gown which featured a thigh high slit to show off her killer legs and glistening skin.
7. Christian CombsSource:Getty
Christian Combs proved he’s got next when he showed up in this black and white striped, double-breasted blazer with flared slacks. He accessorized his style with dark shades and gave us the nod to 90s fashion that we always love.
8. Naomi Campbell and Camille MiceliSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell and Camille Miceli attended the event as well and of course, Naomi was a sight to see with her colorful, curve hugging dress that featured a feathered neckline. The beauty certainly knows how to serve face, as she effortlessly smized while showing off her style inside of the event.
