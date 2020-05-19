Black Women Are Killing My Newest TikTok Obsession, The #WipeItDownChallenge

If anything good can come out of these dark times, it’s how creative, amazing and resilient folks are, especially when it comes to these viral TikTok challenges.

Since the lockdown, first, there was the #DontRushChallenge, where folks passed the brush to their friends to show off their amazing makeup skills. Then, we were blessed with the super chic and fashionable #PillowChallenge where folks used their pillow and linens to serve up serious style. And we can’t forget the #MetGalaChallenge, where Vogue Magazine encouraged folks to recreate their favorite past Met Gala looks since the annual event was postponed.

Or the #FruitSnackChallenge that Baby Kaavia had no time for…and now, there’s my newest TikTok obsession: #WipeItDownChallenge.

This challenge that started last week, has a simple premise where users change their outfit mid-video while wiping down their mirror, Heavy noted. In order to achieve the challenge, you need a few things:

Two different outfits

A mirror

Some type of cleaner to use on the mirror

A cloth or towel

A camera and a tripod

Here are a few examples:

What I love about this is, is that there are no rules. You can make this challenge, whatever you want. Just like this one:

Or this one:

Now of course, like we always do with everything we are given or have created, Black women have taken this viral social media sensation to the next level and are ABSOLUTELY KILLING IT!

So take a look at some of our favorites: