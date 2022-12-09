Fine A** Black Men Over 50

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

When God made Morris Chestnut, he broke the mold. At 53 years old Morris Chestnut has retained his dashing good looks and GOAT status. Even his name is delicious. The way Morris Chestnut just rolls off your tongue, whew!

Last night, Morris and the ensemble cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters descended upon LA bringing an overdose of melanin to the premiere red carpet. Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau proved that Black don’t crack. Morris blessed us by showing up in a neatly fit tuxedo and navy dinner jacket and his beautiful bald head glistening like it was buffed by Jesus himself.

And his co-star Taye Diggs also looked dapper with girlfriend Apryl Jones on his arm.

From Morris, to Idris Elba to the M-E-T-H-O-D Man, these Black celebrity men over 50 are aging over fine wine.