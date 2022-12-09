Newsletter
The Best Looks From 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Red Carpet Premiere

On Wednesday, the star-studded cast of The Best Man came together in honor of the premiere of the film’s buzzing new Peakcock spin-off TV series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The big red carpet event was held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

Fresh off her split from Ime Udoka, actress Nia Long was all smiles as she celebrated the show’s launch alongside her castmates. The 52-year-old celeb shined in a fuzzy white strapless bandeaux top that she paired with long wide-legged black pants. Long tied the casually elegant look together with heart shape earrings and black heels. The Brooklyn native opted for a beautiful red lip and black mascara that complimented her glowing melanated skin.

Long has been in the spotlight due to her fiancé Ime Udoka’s controversial cheating scandal. As previously reported, the 45-year-old NBA coach was suspended from the Boston Celtics in September for engaging in a consensual relationship with a female staffer. During the NBA’s investigation, the agency found that Udoka used “crude language” while speaking to the unidentified woman before their inappropriate workplace relationship occurred.

On Tuesday, the former pair finally ended their 13-year-long relationship. A rep for Long confirmed the news to PEOPLE, telling the publication that while the actress and Udoka are no longer together, they remain “fully committed to co-parenting” their 11-year-old son Kez. “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source added.

Long and Udoka began dating in 2009. The couple got engaged in 2015 shortly after they welcomed their son Kez. The Fatal Affair actress also has a 21-year-old son with her ex Massai Z. Dorsey.

Long wasn’t the only celeb that lit up the red carpet during The Best Man premiere party. The actress’s co-stars Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, and a few more celebs brought out their best attire in honor of the occasion. Here are our favorite looks from the night.

1. Sanaa Lathan

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

Sanaa Lathan showed up dressed to impress for The Best Man Peacock premiere in a black oversized blazer that she paired with a gold layered belt. Lathan styled up the look with a pair of knee-high leather boots and a pair of shiny pearl earrings.

2. Regina Hall

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

Regina Hall shined in a lacy satin embroidered mini dress that she styled with black heels and a peal embroidered clutch. The actress wore her hair in a beautiful half-up half-down look.

3. Monica Calhoun

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

Monica Calhoun stormed the red carpet in a stunning sea foam green ruffled skirt that showed off her chiseled legs. The actress paired the ensemble with a white plunging v-neck blouse.

4. Morris Chestnut

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

Morris Chestnut looked dapper in a velvet dark blue blazer jacket. The actor jazzed the look up with a white turtle neck and black slacks.

5. Terrence Howard

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

Terrence Howard sent fans into a tizzy with his charming floral suit jacket. The star completed the look with black suit pants and a white dress shirt. 

