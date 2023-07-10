Red Carpet Rundown: Best Looks From The ‘Barbie’ Movie Premiere

The Barbie movie premiere went down at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and the actors and actresses came through donning fabulous Barbiecore looks. From floor-length gowns to two-piece sets, we’ve got the details on the stars’ elaborate ensembles.
The Barbie movie, which hits theaters on July 21st, is a vibrant film about self-discovery and self-love. It stars heavy hitters like Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, to name a few. It’s exciting to see the veteran Mattel toy come to life on the big screen and make an indelible mark in the fashion industry. The doll has inspired a lifestyle, making this movie an already-fan favorite and even more enticing to see.
The LA movie premiere brought out more than just the actors and actresses in the film. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj (the rap Barbie), Karrueche, and H.E.R. sizzled on the pink carpet in fancy attire. Jump in below to see who showed up and showed rocking chic Barbie-approved looks.
1. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Isa Rae emitted Black Barbie vibes in a pink custom Marc Bouwer gown that hugged her curves and popped off her glowing brown skin. It featured a large bow at the top of the dress and a split in the chest area.
2. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
Karrueche Tran gleamed in a two-piece Christian Siriano set that she wore with chunky bangles and Le Silla shoes.
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
Nicki Minaj graced the pink carpet serving body in a grey Alaïa set that featured a crop top and wrap skirt. She was Barbie-fly with her leg-length blonde tresses.
4. Alexandra ShippSource:Getty
Alexandra Shipp stunned in a Miu Miu ornate gown that was accented by an exposed sparkling black bra and dangling jewels.
5. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. was her usual lovely self in a bejeweled mini dress that she paired with pink platform heels and a shimmery blue bag.
6. Margot Robbie and Ryan GoslingSource:Getty
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were the perfect Barbie and Ken with Robbie in a custom dazzling Schiaparelli Haute Couture off-the-shoulder accented by opera-length gloves. Gosling looked dapper in a salmon-colored Gucci suit that screamed stylish Ken.
