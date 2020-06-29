Amanda Seales Hosted The Virtual BET Awards Wearing All Black Designers

Many of us were pleasantly surprised by last night’s 2020 BET Awards and how the station was able to get it right. With a powerful and timely opening, the awards established it would the Blackest of their shows yet. It was also a historic moment as the show was streaming on CBS. The remix of the iconic Fight the Power with Nas, YG, Rhaspody, and Black Thought had us in our living rooms with our fists in the air. And host Amanda Seales, provided woke commentary and fashion moments we’re talking about this morning.

MUST SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Used These Dove Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert For Her BET Awards Performance

Filming virtually gave Seales the ability to flex more outfits into the awards without time constraints. Even her red carpet look, a red Khala Whitney latex red dress by Grayscale and TTOS red sandals, set the stage for the amazement to come. Her stylist Bryon Javar took to Instagram to confirm that from jewelry to wardrobe, everything was BLACK for all 13 looks. Celebrity hairstylist Nicole Newland shared that she used Luster’s, Oyin Handmade, and Jass Products while crafting her braided halo, all black-owned hair products.

Amanda did us proud. She kept us aware, her dialogue was bold and her attire made every woman watching click that search engine. From showstopper to comfy yet chic, Amanda reminded us why we can always bet on black. With the bar set, we can’t wait to see what the other award shows have in store.

See her looks, below: