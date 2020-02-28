‘The Real’ Co-Host Amanda Seales’ Bodacious Fro Is Making Our Black History Month!

As Black History Month is coming to a close, we’ve seen quite a bit of #Blackgirlmagic and our fellow Kings doing us proud. And while there continues to be so much controversy throughout Hollywood in regards to Black women being themselves, it’s always refreshing to see our Queens represent loudly and proudly.
And with representation in mind, the one and only Amada Seales just gave us another reason to stan. Newly minted as The Real’s fifth co-host, the star has been serving a bold hair look that we can’t help but swoon over. The look you may ask?
A big, bodacious blonde afro!
Now, we’ve all heard of the backlash many Black women in Hollywood deal with due to expressing themselves via their hairstyles, fashion and pretty much just being themselves. And instead of falling in line with white standards of beauty, sistas’ in the industry are staying true who they are, which is why Seales’ hair is so important.
We recently sat down with Seales to talk about her Black power lewk, the tea behind styling her fro and why our government needs to pass a federal CROWN Act.
HelloBeautiful: So, what prompted this Afro, sis? We love it!
AS: I’ve been wearing ponytails and braids and extensions every day on the show and that’s been cool but when I saw the fro it was the first look that felt 100% authentically me. As women who are on TV every day speaking from our personal POVs, authenticity is key and it made me feel even more grounded in my purpose for being at, The Real.
HB: What products were used to achieve this look and how long it did it take?
AS: My Afro requires very little work and product. The Universe is hilarious because, as it turns out, my stylist, Nena Ross, worked on, “Dolemite is my Name” last year. So not only is she fresh off pickin out Afros every day, she had a pic in her kit! We used the pic to add some more volume and shape it then sprayed Shea Moisture Yucca & Plantain Frizz-Free Shine Mist to add some sheen.
HB: You got a lot of positive feedback for your fro! What were women saying and how did it make you feel?
AS: There were so many messages from women who said they had never seen an Afro on daytime television and it inspired them to wear their own hair natural. Others were happy to see an Afro juxtaposed within the glam of my co-hosts showing that it is just as sophisticated. Ultimately I received an outpouring of love from folks feeling inspired and empowered by seeing a Black woman wearing not only my natural hair but in a style symbolic of pride for my Black identity.
HB: How did the ladies at The Real react?
AS: They were gracious and said it was, “stunning” and “gorgeous”!
HB: For many Black women, it’s not always easy to wear their natural hair at work. And words of wisdom for other sistas or thoughts on the CROWN Act?
AS: In 2001, while hostess at the restaurant, Heartland Brewery, in Time SQ, my manager cited my Afro as a health code risk stating that my hair could fall out and onto patrons’ plates as I walked through the dining room. I was told I needed to dawn a more toned-down style or be let go. This was BS, and I felt more a reflection of the discomfort that my appearance didn’t fit their ideals. I let them keep their lil job and kept my big fro
Folks who follow my IG know I wear my hair in an Afro often and were happy to see me take it to work but so many women do not feel they can do the same, and rock natural styles including twists, locs, cornrows, etc. for a bevy of reasons including fear of being challenged by their employer’s myopic view of what “professional hair” looks like. It is 2020, and unfortunate that The CROWN Act is so necessary. It absolutely needs to be passed at the federal level.
So, be it our hair, our tone, our language, our style; until this country ceases penalizing us for our unique identity, Black folks simply being ourselves continues to be revolutionary!
